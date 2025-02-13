Lubrizol's MAGSHAPE microcapsules, a micronized and microencapsulated source of magnesium, has been found to significantly enhance magnesium absorption compared to other commonly used magnesium sources, according to a study published in Nutrients and conducted by researchers at Bionos Biotech SL and Lubrizol Nutraceuticals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250212728867/en/

A clinical study found that MAGSHAPE microcapsules, a micronized and microencapsulated source of magnesium, significantly enhanced magnesium absorption compared to other commonly used magnesium sources, providing the potential to benefit individuals seeking to maintain adequate magnesium levels for overall health and well-being as well as people seeking improved muscle recovery or enhanced sleep pattern. (Photo: Business Wire)

The study documented superior bioavailability and reduced side effects of this innovative solution developed for people seeking science backed magnesium products. The clinical study reports on the effectiveness of MAGSHAPE follow the results of a recent consumer study in which study participants preferred the taste and texture of MAGSHAPE microcapsules to magnesium from four other options.

The recent clinical study was a double-blind, randomized, cross-over study that included 40 healthy volunteers who were administered different magnesium supplements under controlled conditions. The study aimed to assess the blood plasma magnesium (Mg) levels in the volunteers after oral intake of MAGSHAPE microcapsules compared to other magnesium sources, including Mg oxide, Mg citrate, and Mg bisglycinate. Blood samples were taken at zero to achieve a baseline, one, four, and six hours after intake of each Mg product. A secondary goal was to assess the prevalence of side effects often associated with Mg supplementation.

Researchers in the study found that MAGSHAPE microcapsules increased blood plasma Mg levels at all tested time points after the baseline reading. Additionally, the MAGSHAPE microencapsulation technology enabled a sustained increase in blood plasma Mg levels, maintaining higher levels for up to six hours post-intake. Participants also reported fewer adverse effects, such as intestinal motility and gastric heaviness with MAGSHAPE microcapsules compared to other Mg sources assessed in the clinical study.

"These findings underscore the potential of MAGSHAPE microcapsules to revolutionize magnesium supplementation," said Isabel Gomez, marketing manager of Lubrizol Nutraceuticals. "The study compared MAGSHAPE microencapsulated magnesium oxide to magnesium oxide as a raw active ingredient and showed that the enhanced absorption observed in the study and reduced side effects reported by participants in our study can be attributed to the innovative technologies employed to produce the MAGSHAPE microcapsules."

"Based on the observed increase in blood plasma magnesium levels, this innovative solution has the potential to benefit individuals seeking to maintain adequate magnesium levels for overall health and well-being as well as people seeking improved muscle recovery or enhanced sleep patterns," said Alan Connolly, R&D manager of Lubrizol Nutraceuticals.

"The reported gastric tolerability of MAGSHAPE by study participants, coupled with the statistical significant increase and sustained absorption profile, makes it a good option for those seeking the health benefits associated with maintaining adequate magnesium levels," said Teresa Negra, a new business development specialist at Lubrizol Nutraceuticals.

Learn more about MAGSHAPE, request a sample or more information at Contact Lubrizol.

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a science-based company whose specialty chemistry delivers sustainable solutions to advance mobility, improve well-being and enhance modern life. Every day, the innovators of Lubrizol strive to create extraordinary value for customers at the intersection of science, market needs and business success, driving discovery and creating breakthrough solutions that enhance life and make the world work better. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has global reach and local presence, with more than 100 manufacturing facilities, sales and technical offices and nearly 8,000 employees around the world. For more information, visit www.Lubrizol.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250212728867/en/

Contacts:

Isabel Gomez

Isabel.Gomez@lubrizol.com