South Bihar signs agreement with REC and Bidgely to bolster consumer services and optimise energy management

South Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited (SBPDCL) has signed an agreement with REC and Bidgely to implement artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning-powered solutions aimed at enhancing consumer services, reducing losses from theft and ensuring a more efficient and sustainable power supply.

"Providing effective energy analytics to consumers in real-time is an important step towards modernization of Bihar's power distribution sector. Through REC's support and Bidgely's AI-powered analytics technology, we aim to increase transparency, improve billing accuracy and motivate consumers to use electricity in an economical manner," said Mahendra Kumar, MD, SBPDCL.

The value of Bidgely's AI-powered data solutions was first recognized during the Ministry of Power's flagship Powerthon 2022, a hackathon event aimed at identifying advanced solutions for power distribution challenges. During the event, Bidgely demonstrated how its Energy Theft Solution analyzes smart meter data to identify usage patterns over a period of time and detect anomalies associated with high probability theft tendencies of meter tampering and bypassing as well as leakages in tariff misuse and other non-technical loss.

Bihar has since actively leveraged Bidgely's technology to curb losses and drive efficiency, having successfully flagged over 136 potential cases of theft in the first month of usage alone.

Now, the Ministry of Power has extended its support of Bihar's progressive technology investment, enabling Bihar to further capitalize on Bidgely's ability to enrich meter data with AI. This includes granular, hour-by-hour appliance-level insights into consumer energy usage, enabling optimized grid performance and empowering consumers with actionable energy-saving information.

"Bihar has been at the forefront of modernizing India's power sector through strategic smart meter adoption. Bidgely is honored to be part of Bihar's transformation journey and is committed to bringing our AI expertise and global experience in technological innovation to build a smarter, more resilient power infrastructure for the future," said Abhay Gupta, CEO of Bidgely.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company accelerating a clean energy future by enabling energy companies and consumers to make data-driven energy-related decisions. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data such as energy consumption, demographics, and interactions into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From a distributed energy resources (DER) and grid edge perspective, Bidgely is advancing smart meter innovation with data-driven solutions for solar PVs, electric vehicle (EV) detection, EV behavioral load shifting and managed charging, energy theft, short-term load forecasting, grid analytics, and time of use (TOU) rate designs. Bidgely's UtilityAI energy analytics provides deep visibility into generation and consumption for better peak load shaping and grid planning, and delivers targeted recommendations for new value-added products and services. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 16 energy patents, $75M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential and commercial customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.

