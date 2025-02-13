

Figure 1: Spritzer Berhad accepting the award at the Putra Brand Awards

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Spritzer Berhad, Malaysia's leading mineral water company, proudly accepted their first Platinum award for the preferred brand in the 'Beverage - Non-Alcoholic' category at the prestigious Putra Brand Awards 2024 in its ninth year at the awards. This milestone moment for the Spritzer, comes after eight years of consistently garnering the gold, silver and bronze awards.Accepting the award at the ceremony on 17th January 2025 in The Majestic Hotel, Kuala Lumpur was Dr. Chuah Chaw Teo, the General Manager of Spritzer. He expressed his heartfelt appreciation to Spritzer's loyal consumers, trusted partners, and dedicated team members, "Spritzer is truly humbled to receive this recognition from our fellow Malaysians. As a brand, we have been serving our home market for more than three decades, starting at the heartlands of nature in Taiping, Perak. It began with the vision of our founder to provide Malaysians with the purest form of natural mineral water sourced from our 430-acre forest and at the same time, protect this precious resource.""Today, this recognition is a culmination of the deep commitment to serving the needs of our customers, the team's hard work and strong partnerships established over the years. These factors have played a key role in building in the support and trust from our consumers. We dedicate this award to all those who have supported and trusted us throughout our journey," he added.The Putra Brand Awards, Malaysia's premier brand recognition platform, celebrates brand building as a vital business investment, measured through consumer preferences. With winners chosen by over 6,000 consumers, Spritzer's latest recognition further cements its position as a leader in the beverage sector and a brand that deeply resonates with Malaysians.Over the past 35 years, the Spritzer brand has become synonymous with quality, sustainability, and innovation in the bottled water industry. This continued success speaks to the brand's resilience, adaptability, and its ability to maintain consumer trust in an ever-evolving market. Looking ahead, Spritzer continues to be committed to deepening its position as a trusted brand in the hearts of Malaysians.Dr. Chuah concluded, "From driving innovation to strengthening our sustainability efforts, every step we take is focused on delivering the best for our consumers. We will continue to push boundaries and set new benchmarks in the industry."The Putra Brand Awards was launched in 2010 by the Association of Accredited Advertising Agents Malaysia (4As) in association with Malaysia's Most Valuable Brands (MMVB). It is the only brand awards in the country that is endorsed by MARTRADE and remains the most prestigious recognition of consumer brand preference in Malaysia. The awards serve as a testament to the strength and influence of brands that have earned the trust and loyalty of Malaysian consumers.For more high-resolution photos, please download them here.About SpritzerSpritzer, Malaysia's No.1 bottled water brand since 1989, sources its water from a 430-acre tropical rainforest in Taiping. The water undergoes a natural filtration process through underground rocks for over 15 years, enriching it with essential minerals like Silica, which benefits skin, bones, hair, and nails.As a leader in smart manufacturing, we use advanced technology to ensure quality and safety. Our packaging is 100% recyclable and made from recycled materials, reflecting our commitment to sustainability. Tested annually by SIRIM, our products are free from microplastics.Spritzer offers a full range of products, from Natural Mineral Water and Sparkling Water to Distilled Water and Fruit-flavoured Beverages, catering to every lifestyle and occasion. With a vision to become a circular brand by 2030, we are committed to sustainability and delivering quality you can trust.Spritzer nature, innovation, and sustainability in every bottle. For more information, please visit www.spritzer.com.my.Source: Spritzer BhdCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.