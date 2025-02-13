











TOKYO, Feb 13, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda today presented the world premiere of refreshed models of seven of its large-size outboard motors, BF250, BF225, BF200, BF150, BF140, BF135 and BF115, at the Miami International Boat Show 2025, now underway (Feb. 12-16, 2025) in Miami, Florida, U.S.A. These new models are scheduled to go on sale sequentially in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia regions starting from mid-2025.All seven models unveiled today feature a completely new styling design from the current models. The new designs express a sense of luxury and high quality by reflecting the "Noble Motion Form" design concept of the BF350, the flagship model of Honda marine outboards that went on sale in February 2024.In terms of functionality, these refreshed models are equipped with enhanced support features for boat operation, including the addition of the all-new flash mount electronic remote-control system (DBW) and the 7-inch large-size multifunction display. The ergonomic design of the remote grip and the large display enable more intuitive operation. In addition to the cruise control function and the "trim support function," which automatically controls the outboard based on the engine rpm and boat speed to maintain a pre-set trim angle (boat attitude), these refreshed models also feature the "automatic tilt function," which fully tilts the outboard motor up/down automatically*1. This enables the customer to enjoy a boating experience as smooth and comfortable at that realized by the BF350.Moreover, the all-new BF250, BF225 and BF200 adopt an oxygen sensor to realize more precise control of the air-fuel ratio, which further improves fuel economy and environmental performance compared to the respective existing models, which were already at a top in class level*2. Furthermore, the workability during maintenance is enhanced by adding a mechanism that prevents oil from leaking into the engine cover when changing the oil filter.As for the exterior color, in addition to Aquamarine Silver Metallic, the symbolic color of Honda outboard motors, Grand Prix White is now available for each of these models, providing a new customer option.The Miami International Boat Show 2025 official website: www.miamiboatshow.com/(1) Operation to lift the outboard motor from the water surface or tilt it to the angle at which the boat can be operated.(2) Honda internal research as of February 2025.