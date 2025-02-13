Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2025) - LeadAgents.ai, an AI-powered lead qualification service, has officially launched, transforming the way businesses engage with inbound leads. By instantly calling new leads, asking qualifying questions, and alerting sales teams to high-potential prospects, LeadAgents.ai ensures businesses never miss an opportunity to connect with engaged prospects.

Unlike traditional lead response methods, LeadAgents.ai's AI Voice Agents call new leads the moment they submit a web form-when their interest is at its peak.

"Speed matters when it comes to lead conversion," said Luke Moulton, Founder of LeadAgents.ai. "At LeadAgents.ai, we help businesses qualify inbound leads instantly using AI-powered voice agents, ensuring no opportunity goes to waste. Our AI agents engage leads in real-time, ask the right questions, and seamlessly pass on qualified prospects to sales teams-allowing businesses to focus on closing deals instead of chasing unresponsive leads."

LeadAgents.ai automates lead responses at scale while ensuring a seamless experience for potential customers.

Experience AI Lead Qualification in Action

Businesses can experience LeadAgents.ai firsthand by receiving a call from an AI Voice Agent. Visit https://leadagents.ai to get started.

