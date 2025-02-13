Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2025) - Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (FSE: D4E) (WKN: A1JQW5) ("Defiance" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a third and final tranche ("Third Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.20 per Unit (the "Offering Price"). Under the Third Tranche, the Company issued 4,875,000 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of C$975,000.

In total, the Company issued 16,339,000 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of C$3,267,800 under the Offering.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable by the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.35 at any time on or before the date which is 24 months after the Closing Date.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for exploration and general working capital purposes. Under applicable securities legislation and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the securities issued in this Offering are subject to a four-month hold period from the issuance of the Units.

In connection with the closing of the Third Tranche, the Company paid finder's fees comprised of an aggregate cash commission of C$66,900 and an aggregate of 334,500 non-transferable warrants (each a "Finder Warrant") to arm-length finders. In total, the Company paid finder's fees comprised of an aggregate cash commission of C$166,368 and an aggregate of 831,840 Finder Warrants in connection with the Offering. Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of C$0.20 per common share for a period of two (2) years following its issuance, the whole in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Defiance Silver Corp.

Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTCQX: DNCVF) (FSE: D4E) is an exploration company advancing the district-scale Zacatecas project, located in the historic Zacatecas Silver District and the Tepal Gold/Copper Project in Michoacán state, Mexico. Defiance is managed by a team of proven mine developers with a track record of exploring, advancing, and developing several operating mines and advanced resource projects. Defiance's corporate mandate is to advance our projects through capital-efficient exploration focused on resource growth and new mineral discoveries.

On behalf of Defiance Silver Corp.

"Chris Wright"

Chairman of the Board

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

