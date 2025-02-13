Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
KI-Bohrstrategie gestartet: KI trifft Kupfer - Dieses Unternehmen plant nächste Explorationsrunde
13.02.2025 07:23 Uhr
Kitron: Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Kitron ASA

Finanznachrichten News

* Dividend amount: NOK 0.35 per share
* Declared currency: NOK
* Last day including right: 24 April 2025
* Ex-date: 25 April 2025
* Record date: 28 April 2025
* Payment date: On or about 15 May 2025
* Date of approval: 24 April 2025

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Oslo Børs Continuing Obligations for stock exchange listed companies.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


