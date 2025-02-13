Kitron: Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Kitron ASA

* Dividend amount: NOK 0.35 per share

* Declared currency: NOK

* Last day including right: 24 April 2025

* Ex-date: 25 April 2025

* Record date: 28 April 2025

* Payment date: On or about 15 May 2025

* Date of approval: 24 April 2025

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Oslo Børs Continuing Obligations for stock exchange listed companies.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act