A German research team has investigated the feasibility of a large-scale PV-powered seawater reverse osmosis desalination plant in Jordan and has found that keeping the concentrate flow constant is the most appropriate desalination operating mode. Researchers from Germany have investigated the technical and economic feasibility of a PV-powered large-scale seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plant that is designed to operate in Jordan based on a variable operating curve following the PV power profile while also importing power from the grid. "We chose the variable-speed operation strategy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...