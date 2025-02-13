The University of Konstanz and Chinese panel maker Longi have assessed the impact of gettering on LeTID in industrial Czochralski grown gallium-doped p-type silicon ingots and have found that defect density depends on impurity concentrations in the melt, which are observed in the case of interstitial iron concentrations. A group of researchers from the University of Konstanz in Germany and Chinese solar module manufacturer Longi have investigated the impact of impurity concentrations caused by gettering on the long-term stability of charge carrier lifetime in recharged Czochralski-grown silicon ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...