Australia installed more than 28,000 residential batteries in 2024, a 30% increase from the previous year, according to a Clean Energy Council (CEC) platform that tracks renewable energy adoption. From pv magazine Australia Residential battery installations have grown 30% in Australia since 2023, according to a CEC emissions reduction monitoring platform that tracks data on the uptake of renewables such as rooftop solar and household battery systems. The CEC Momentum Monitor's latest figures show that 121,551 household battery systems are currently installed across Australia, which includes the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...