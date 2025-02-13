Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.02.2025
WKN: A2JAZX | ISIN: SE0006371126 | Ticker-Symbol: 7V3
Frankfurt
13.02.25
09:25 Uhr
0,123 Euro
+0,011
+10,22 %
ACCESS Newswire
13.02.2025 08:38 Uhr
110 Leser
Invitation to Presentation of Cantargia's Year-End Report 2024

Finanznachrichten News

LUND, SE / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2025 / Cantargia (STO:CANTA) Cantargia (Cantargia AB; Nasdaq Stockholm: CANTA) invites investors, analysts and the press to a presentation of the interim October - December and Year-End report of 2024 at 3 pm (CET) on February 21, 2025. The report will be published at 07:00 am (CET) on the same day.

In conjunction to the report, Cantargia invites investors, analysts, and media to an audiocast with teleconference (in English) on February 21, at 3:00 pm (CET), where Cantargia's Interim CEO, Damian Marron, and CFO, Patrik Renblad, will present Cantargia and comment on the report, followed by a Q&A-session.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you will be able to ask written questions. Webcast: https://cantargia.events.inderes.com/q4-report-2024

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference: https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=5006304

The webcast will also be available on demand on Cantargia's corporate website: www.cantargia.com

For further information, please contact
Damian Marron, Interim CEO
Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60
E-mail: damian.marron@cantargia.com

About Cantargia
Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. Cantargia's oncology program, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically, primarily in combination with chemotherapy with a focus on pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and triple-negative breast cancer. Positive data for the combinations indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second development program, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on hidradenitis suppurativa and systemic sclerosis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com .

