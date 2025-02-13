ODIOT HOLDING SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES CAPITAL INCREASE TO ACCELERATE ITS DEVELOPMENT

Paris, February 13, 2025, at 8:30 AM

Odiot Holding (Euronext Access, FR0004152700 - MLODT) announces the success of its capital increase, confirmed by its Board of Directors meeting on February 7, 2025. This transaction marks a decisive step in the company's development strategy and confirms the confidence of its investors in its industrial and commercial project.

This fundraising, amounting to 2.16 million euros, was carried out with the participation of several categories of investors, including capital contributions made in 2024 by Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat, Chairman and CEO of Odiot Holding, for 1,071,751 euros, and the AMC High Yield European Growth for 570,465 euros intended for the company's restructuring, as well as new capital raised in 2025 allocated to its development.

An ambitious development plan

The funds raised will enable Odiot Holding to strengthen its production capabilities and increase revenue to meet strong customer demand. This plan includes several key initiatives:

Optimization of the industrial facility to enhance production efficiency,

Manufacturing of new molds for the Demidoff and Compiègne collections, a crucial step to maintain excellence and precision in production,

The acquisition of more efficient laser welding machines,

Building strategic reserves of precious metals to anticipate demand and ensure optimal delivery times,

Hiring of several new employees to support the company's expansion.

A second closing scheduled for the end of February

Odiot Holding plans a second closing on February 28, 2025. This second phase of the capital increase will welcome new foreign investors, reflecting the international nature of the company's clientele. It will further strengthen the company's financial stability and ability to execute its transformation plan.

Towards a new phase of growth

The success of this capital increase confirms the positive momentum of Odiot Holding. With a reinforced financial foundation and a clear strategy, the company is equipping itself with the means to solidify its market position and initiate a new phase of growth.

About ODIOT HOLDING

ODIOT HOLDING is the controlling holding company of ODIOT, a French luxury brand founded in 1690, and one of the most prestigious goldsmiths since the 18th and 19th centuries. Royal supplier to the Empire and all European courts, with unique expertise in creating exceptional decorative pieces and cutlery in precious metals (solid silver, vermeil, sterling silver, gold). ODIOT is labelled Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant®.

Investor relations contact: investors@odiotholding.com

Press relations: odiotholding@aelium.fr

ODIOT HOLDING (Euronext Access, FR0004152700 - MLODT)

