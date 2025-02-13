Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2025) - Makenita Resources Inc. (CSE: KENY) (WKN: A40X6P) (the "Company" or "Makenita") wishes to announce that the Company has now received its German trading symbols. The symbols are WKN: A40X6P / ISIN: CA5609251098. This now enables current European based shareholders and future shareholders the ability to trade the shares in their home markets.

Jason Gigliotti, President of Makenita, stated, "Having received the German symbols is a major step towards our goal of building the Makenita story globally. We currently have many European shareholders, and we plan on being very active to foster the growth of our future European based shareholders via outreach and road shows. This will be a cornerstone of our planned major marketing strategy in the future. With a very small float and very few shares outstanding, Makenita could provide outsized gains with any success in the ground. I am fully committed to make Makenita a success for all our shareholders."

About Makenita Resources Inc.

Makenita currently has rights in and to the Hector Property, consisting of 126 contiguous unpatented mineral claims totaling 2,243 hectares (5,542-acres), located within the Coleman and Gillies Limit Townships, Larder Lake Mining Division, Timiskaming District, Ontario, Canada.

Makenita Resources Inc.

"Jason Gigliotti"

Jason Gigliotti

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-Looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Makenita. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-Looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Makenita disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

