South African utility Eskom is urging consumers with grid-tied rooftop solar to register their systems and integrate them with the national grid, waiving registration fees until March 2026. Off-grid installations must still prove they operate independently. Eskom is urging all South African customers with Small-Scale Embedded Generators (SSEG) to register their solar installations as soon as possible. The utility reminded residential customers with unregistered SSEGs up to 50 kW - typically between 5 kW and 10 kW in households - that they could qualify for an exemption from registration-related ...

