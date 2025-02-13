Financing was co-led by Radical Ventures and Sofinnova Partners, with participation of Flying Fish, Isomer, Google Chief Scientist Jeff Dean, and existing investors 8VC, Kindred Capital and Pillar VC.

Founder, alumnus of DeepMind's Nobel Prize-winning AlphaFold team, will lead generative protein design effort.

The frontier AI lab enables biotech and pharmaceutical companies to generate and optimize proteins.

Latent Labs, the company building AI foundation models to make biology programmable, today emerged from stealth with $50M in total funding to accelerate their progress and partnerships.

The company was founded by Dr Simon Kohl, previously a co-lead of DeepMind's protein design team and a senior research scientist on DeepMind's AlphaFold2, the project which earned a Nobel Prize for Chemistry for Demis Hassabis and John Jumper.

The funding includes a $40M Series A co-led by Radical Ventures and Sofinnova Partners, with the participation of Flying Fish, Isomer, as well as existing investors 8VC, Kindred Capital and Pillar VC.

Notable angel investors include Google Chief Scientist Jeff Dean, Transformer architecture inventor and Cohere founder Aidan Gomez, and ElevenLabs founder Mati Staniszewski.

DeepMind's AlphaFold solved the decades-old problems of protein structure prediction and showcased how machine learning can help us understand biology; now, the opportunity lies in advancing and applying the latest generative techniques to design proteins from scratch. Latent Labs' platform does just that: by empowering researchers to computationally create new therapeutic molecules, such as antibodies or enzymes, the AI lab will help partners unlock previously challenging targets and open new paths to personalized medicines. What's more, partners can leverage the platform to design proteins with improved molecular features (such as increased affinity and stability), expediting drug development timelines and raising success rates.

Latent Labs CEO and founder, Simon Kohl, said: "Every biotechnology or pharmaceutical company wants to be at the forefront of technology to find the best therapeutic molecules, yet not all are in a position to develop the most advanced AI models for the job. That's where Latent Labs comes in. We push the frontiers of generative biology, giving our partners instant access to tools that accelerate their drug design programs."

Radical Ventures partner, Aaron Rosenberg, the former Head of Strategy Operations at DeepMind, where he contributed to spinning out Isomorphic Labs to build upon AlphaFold, said: "We've partnered with Latent Labs because we're confident that this team will realize the therapeutic and commercial potential of de novo protein design. Such a capability has never before been possible, one which can benefit humanity in such a profound way. Accelerating the development of more effective cures for disease, Latent is at the vanguard of innovation in computational biology, and we are excited to join them on this journey."

Edward Kliphuis, partner at Sofinnova Partners, said: "Latent Labs transforms biology from an observational science into an engineering craft, granting us precise control over life's building blocks. In practical terms, it means crafting bespoke molecules that tackle challenges once thought insurmountable. It's a revolution in our ability to harness nature's building blocks to develop breakthrough treatments and transform our lives. With pharmaceutical companies overwhelmingly demanding agile, next-generation tools to accelerate discovery and improve patient outcomes, Latent Labs is at the forefront of this rapidly growing market need."

Latent Labs has attracted world class talent, bringing experience from DeepMind, Microsoft, Google, Stability AI, Exscientia, Mammoth Bio, Altos Labs and Zymergen. The company is based in London and San Francisco, where it experimentally validates its AI platform in its lab facilities.

www.latentlabs.com

About Latent Labs

Latent Labs is an AI-driven biotechnology company developing AI foundation models to make biology programmable.The company innovates on and applies generative AI technologies to enable biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to computationally create new molecules for a range of therapeutic, industrial, and environmental uses. Founded by Dr. Simon Kohl, a former DeepMind researcher and key contributor to the AlphaFold project, the company is backed by leading investors including Radical Ventures, Sofinnova Partners, 8VC, Kindred Capital, Pillar VC, Isomer and Flying Fish. Latent Labs operates globally, with offices in London and San Francisco.

www.latentlabs.com

Contacts:

contact@latentlabs.com