Lightest Power Station in Its Class: Jackery Explorer 2000 v2 with 2 kWh, Cell-to-Body Technology, and Fast Charging

LONDON, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery's latest LiFePO4 power station is remarkably robust and highly portable. With the Explorer 2000 v2, the leading provider of portable energy solutions introduces the lightest and most compact model in the 2 kWh class. Despite its design, this powerhouse delivers the same outstanding performance, boasting a 2042 Wh capacity, a continuous output of 2200 watts, and six outlets to power even the most energy-intensive devices.

Compact and Robust Thanks to CTB

With the Explorer 2000 v2, Jackery has reimagined one of its most successful models, the Explorer 2000 Pro, integrating optimized technology, AI-assisted battery protection, and Cell-to-Body (CTB) design. Engineered for maximum portability, it is ideal for camping, off-grid power supply, and home emergency backup with UPS functionality. The new model weighs only 17.5 kg and has compact dimensions of 33.5 × 26.4 × 29.2 cm. Compared to conventional LFP power stations in this class, its volume has been reduced by 41% and weight by 36%. According to the market research firm Frost & Sullivan, this makes it the lightest and most compact 2 kWh LFP battery power station on the market.

This breakthrough is made possible by the new CTB structure, inspired by applications in the automotive industry. Its innovative honeycomb battery cell arrangement, directly integrated into the lower shell, ensures a more space-efficient and stable design. Unlike conventional clamp systems, the firm anchoring of each cell distributes load points evenly, enhancing stability and safety, particularly in demanding environments such as off-road adventures.

Unmatched Efficiency, Safety & Fast Charging

The Jackery Explorer 2000 v2 incorporates an advanced GaN inverter, which guarantees maximum power efficiency in a compact form. This cutting-edge technology reduces energy loss by approximately 50% compared to industry standards, resulting in better heat dissipation, improved efficiency, and an extended lifespan.

The power station also features Jackery's exclusive AI-powered ChargeShield 2.0 technology, which integrates 62 protective mechanisms, ensuring comprehensive battery management and enhanced safety for both the power station and connected devices. With a lifespan of 10 years under daily use, the battery maintains at least 70% of its original capacity even after 4000 full charge cycles.

Charging is exceptionally fast and versatile. The Explorer 2000 v2 fully charges in just 1.7 hours via AC power. Users in a hurry can activate flash charging via the Jackery app, achieving an 80% charge in just 52 minutes. When used as a solar generator with Jackery's mobile SolarSaga modules, the new power station is quickly full of energy again. Additionally, it can be charged via a 12V car connection. Regardless of the power source, hybrid charging allows up to six devices to be powered simultaneously via AC (x2), USB-C (x2), USB-A, and a 12V port, all with overvoltage and overheating protection.

Availability and pricing

The new TÜV and CE-certified Jackery Explorer 2000 v2 is now available through the Jackery online shop and Amazon. Customers can enjoy an exclusive Early Bird offer from February 13 to 20 on the online shop and Amazon. The power station is available for £999 instead of the £1,399 retail price. As a solar generator bundle with a 200W SolarSaga module, it costs £1,299 instead of £1,999.

Additionally, Jackery includes a free storage bag with all power station and solar generator purchases via its official shop. The first 100 online subscribers also get a complimentary car charging cable.

