Stora Enso Oyj: Stora Enso publishes its Annual Report and Remuneration Report 2024

STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 13 February 2025 at 9:30 EET

HELSINKI, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso's Annual Report and Remuneration Report 2024 are published today at storaenso.com/annualreport. The Annual Report includes a strategic report, corporate governance, sustainability statement, and financial statements.

Stora Enso publishes its annual financial statements in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The format of the report is Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (xHTML). In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. The audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Stora Enso's ESEF Financial Statements in Finnish in accordance with ISAE 3000 (Revised). The ESEF files are attached to this release and can be downloaded at storaenso.com/annualreport.

The Sustainability Statement, published as part of the Report of the Board of Directors, is prepared in accordance with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS). PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has provided a level of Limited Assurance, using the ESRS Standards and the requirements of the delegated acts of the Taxonomy Regulation serving as criteria. Additionally, a level of Reasonable Assurance, using the GHG Protocol as criteria, has been provided for Stora Enso's reporting on direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and 2).

Stora Enso also reports against the SASB's Sustainability Accounting Standards for Forest Management and Containers & Packaging. The specific standard indicators can be found in the online SASB content index.

The Annual Report is attached to this release as an XHTML file and a PDF file. The Annual Report, as well as the audited Financial Statements and the assured Sustainability Statement in Finnish are available at storaenso.com/annualreport.

For further information, please contact:

Carl Norell

SVP Corporate Communications

Tel. +46 72 241 0349

Investor enquiries:

Anna-Lena Åström

SVP Investor Relations

Tel. +46 70 210 7691

The forest is at the heart of Stora Enso, and we believe that everything made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. We are the leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. In 2024, Stora Enso had approximately 19,000 employees, and the Group sales were EUR 9 billion. Stora Enso's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA OTC Markets (OTCQX) as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF).

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/stora-enso-oyj/r/stora-enso-publishes-its-annual-report-and-remuneration-report-2024,c4104998

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13589/4104998/3263236.zip 7437000ZP669LKUTZ738-2024-12-31-en.zip https://mb.cision.com/Public/13589/4104998/a3ac46ca4b5db49e.pdf STORAENSO Remuneration 2024 https://mb.cision.com/Public/13589/4104998/bd857284bee798ca.pdf STORAENSO Annual Report 2024 https://news.cision.com/stora-enso-oyj/i/ar24-listimage,c3377147 AR24 listimage

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stora-enso-publishes-its-annual-report-and-remuneration-report-2024-302375744.html