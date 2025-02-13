Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Dieser unterschätzte Rohstoff hat explosives Potenzial! Hebeln Sie dieses noch mit dieser Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.02.2025 09:06 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Swiss Media Group Ringier AG Chooses Omada Identity Cloud for Modern IGA

Finanznachrichten News

Long-standing media company sought future-proof, fast deployment

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), announced today that Ringier AG, a media group based in Switzerland, has chosen Omada Identity Cloud as its modern IGA provider. Omada worked closely with the over 190-year-old company to ensure a good product fit and ongoing identity governance success.

Omada logo

Founded in 1833 and based in Switzerland, Ringier AG employs about 6,600 people in 20 countries across Europe and Africa. Its portfolio includes around 140 companies in the print, sports media, digital media, radio, ticketing and entertainment sectors and leading online marketplaces for cars, property and jobs.

Ringier sought an IGA solution that offered fast deployment and was future-proof. Omada's technical maturity and readiness, demonstrated through a Proof of Concept, stood out against other competitors.

The award-winning Omada Identity Cloud offers a mature, enterprise-grade Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution with a comprehensive set of IGA features. It comes with guidance in IGA best practices and implementation and can be modified for any customer's unique organizational processes, workflows and rules.

Urs Marti, Identity Governance & Access Responsible, Ringier AG, said: "After vetting several vendors, Omada Identity Cloud is the only native SaaS approach that works because of the standards we must adhere to and the strategy that underlies them. Omada's step-by-step engineering approach built our trust in the solution, based on meetings with the company's key technical personnel. We now have a modern IGA solution we can feel confident about."

Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada, said: "We are delighted to support Ringier AG in their IGA transformation. The partnership with Omada is focused on delivering IGA quickly and efficiently with the minimum business interruption and the maximum compliance. With Omada, Ringier AG now has a cloud-native, future-ready solution to keep their many identities safe across many countries and brands."

About Omada
Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud-native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada delivers innovative identity management to complex hybrid environments based on our proven best practice process framework and deployment approach. For more information, go to omadaidentity.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1730116/Omada_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/swiss-media-group-ringier-ag-chooses-omada-identity-cloud-for-modern-iga-302375390.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.