Swiss Media Group Ringier AG Chooses Omada Identity Cloud for Modern IGA

Long-standing media company sought future-proof, fast deployment

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), announced today that Ringier AG, a media group based in Switzerland, has chosen Omada Identity Cloud as its modern IGA provider. Omada worked closely with the over 190-year-old company to ensure a good product fit and ongoing identity governance success.

Founded in 1833 and based in Switzerland, Ringier AG employs about 6,600 people in 20 countries across Europe and Africa. Its portfolio includes around 140 companies in the print, sports media, digital media, radio, ticketing and entertainment sectors and leading online marketplaces for cars, property and jobs.

Ringier sought an IGA solution that offered fast deployment and was future-proof. Omada's technical maturity and readiness, demonstrated through a Proof of Concept, stood out against other competitors.

The award-winning Omada Identity Cloud offers a mature, enterprise-grade Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution with a comprehensive set of IGA features. It comes with guidance in IGA best practices and implementation and can be modified for any customer's unique organizational processes, workflows and rules.

Urs Marti, Identity Governance & Access Responsible, Ringier AG, said: "After vetting several vendors, Omada Identity Cloud is the only native SaaS approach that works because of the standards we must adhere to and the strategy that underlies them. Omada's step-by-step engineering approach built our trust in the solution, based on meetings with the company's key technical personnel. We now have a modern IGA solution we can feel confident about."

Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada, said: "We are delighted to support Ringier AG in their IGA transformation. The partnership with Omada is focused on delivering IGA quickly and efficiently with the minimum business interruption and the maximum compliance. With Omada, Ringier AG now has a cloud-native, future-ready solution to keep their many identities safe across many countries and brands."

About Omada

Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud-native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada delivers innovative identity management to complex hybrid environments based on our proven best practice process framework and deployment approach. For more information, go to omadaidentity.com .

