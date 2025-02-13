Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.02.2025
4,0954,19509:16
13.02.2025 09:11 Uhr
CLIQ Digital AG: CLIQ: Invitation to Full Year 2024 Results Presentation

Finanznachrichten News

DÜSSELDORF, 13 February 2025 - The CLIQ Group will report and present its audited full year 2024 financial results and highlights on Thursday, 20 February 2025.

The 2024 Annual Report and a slides deck to accompany the earnings call will be available at https://cliqdigital.com/investorsfrom 7:30 a.m. CET.

Earnings call

A live audio webcast conducted in English will be held at 2.00 p.m. CET on 20 February 2025 with presentations from Luc Voncken, CEO, and Ben Bos, member of the Management Board.

Questions submitted before 12.00 p.m. CET via email to investors@cliqdigital.comwill be answered after the presentations.

Please click on the link below to register for this webcast:

https://cliqdigital.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UManLyZkSvyaKCEkPZeQmg

ZOOM details will be sent to you via email post registration and a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at: https://cliqdigital.com/investors/financials/financial-reporting.


Contacts

Investor Relations:
Sebastian McCoskrie, s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com, +49 151 52043659

Media Relations:
Daniela Münster, daniela.muenster@h-advisors.global, +49 174 3358111


Financial calendar

Annual report 2024 & earnings callThursday20 February 2025
Annual General Meeting 2025Friday11 April 2025
Financial report 1Q 2025 & earnings callThursday8 May 2025
Half-year financial report 2025 & earnings callThursday7 August 2025
Financial report 3Q/9M 2025 and earnings callThursday6 November 2025


About CLIQ

The CLIQ Group is a data-driven, online performance marketing company that sells bundled subscription-based digital products to consumers worldwide. The Group licenses content from partners, bundles it to digital products, and sells them via performance marketing. CLIQ is expert in turning consumer interest into sales by monetising online traffic using an omnichannel approach.

CLIQ operated in 40 countries and employed 132 staff from 33 different nationalities as at 31 December 2024. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam and Paris. CLIQ is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A35JS40, GSIN/WKN: A35JS4) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.

Visit our website at https://cliqdigital.com/investors. Here you will find all publications and further information about CLIQ. You can also follow us on LinkedIn.


