Gupshup Technologies: Gupshup Accelerates AI Adoption For Businesses with Pre-Built, Industry-Trained, Multimodal AI Agents

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gupshup, the world's leading Conversational AI platform today announced the launch of its AI Agent Library, a groundbreaking suite of 15 pre-built and customizable AI Agents with deep industry knowhow to help businesses dramatically accelerate time-to-market. This Agent library enables enterprises to deploy advanced AI-powered interactions rapidly, enabling early adopters to substantially accelerate revenue growth, and improve customer experience and operational efficiency. The launch of these AI Agents reflects Gupshup's mission of enabling businesses to thrive in the era of Conversational AI.

These industry-tuned AI Agents are specifically designed for B2C engagement across the business lifecycle of marketing, selling, and support. They leverage LLMs for rich customer interactions, seamlessly integrate with backend systems and are rapidly deployable in omnichannel environments, i.e. across messaging channels including WhatsApp, SMS, RCS, Voice, Web, and Mobile

"Conversational AI Agents are fundamentally transforming how businesses connect with their customers. As a tech-first organization that has consistently been the leader at every stage of the evolution of the conversational messaging industry, Gupshup is uniquely positioned to bring these next-gen AI Agents", said Beerud Sheth, Founder & CEO, Gupshup.

The initial release includes several specialized AI Agents designed to deliver immediate business results across multiple industries and key B2C engagement scenarios. Industries include Retail & e-Commerce, Fintech, Travel & Hospitality, Real Estate and CPG/FMCG.

For example- the Lead Generation AI Agent autonomously collects, qualifies, and nurtures leads while orchestrating targeted drip campaigns, tasks that traditionally require significant manual intervention. The Product Discovery AI Agent accelerates sales by providing consultative product discovery and intelligent recommendations.

As a rapidly evolving AI-native organization, Gupshup has integrated artificial intelligence across its entire product suite and internal operations from employee onboarding to finance, engineering and customer success.

About Gupshup

Gupshup is the leading platform for building and deploying industry-trained Conversational AI Agents for every business across marketing, commerce, and support use cases. Gupshup Conversation Cloud powers multimodal interactions with industry-trained AI agents so that businesses can go live faster across channels including Voice, WhatsApp, RCS, Web, Mobile Apps and more.

Trusted by 45,000+ customers in 60+ countries across industries, Gupshup handles 120B+ conversational messages annually. Gupshup works with many of the top brands across industries including eCommerce, retail, payments, fintech, payments, media, travel, automotive, and banking to deliver transformative conversational experiences that accelerate growth and optimize costs.

