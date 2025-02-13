Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Dieser unterschätzte Rohstoff hat explosives Potenzial! Hebeln Sie dieses noch mit dieser Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.02.2025 09:36 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gupshup Technologies: Gupshup Accelerates AI Adoption For Businesses with Pre-Built, Industry-Trained, Multimodal AI Agents

Finanznachrichten News

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gupshup, the world's leading Conversational AI platform today announced the launch of its AI Agent Library, a groundbreaking suite of 15 pre-built and customizable AI Agents with deep industry knowhow to help businesses dramatically accelerate time-to-market. This Agent library enables enterprises to deploy advanced AI-powered interactions rapidly, enabling early adopters to substantially accelerate revenue growth, and improve customer experience and operational efficiency. The launch of these AI Agents reflects Gupshup's mission of enabling businesses to thrive in the era of Conversational AI.

Gupshup's AI Agents are set to transform everyday customer experience

These industry-tuned AI Agents are specifically designed for B2C engagement across the business lifecycle of marketing, selling, and support. They leverage LLMs for rich customer interactions, seamlessly integrate with backend systems and are rapidly deployable in omnichannel environments, i.e. across messaging channels including WhatsApp, SMS, RCS, Voice, Web, and Mobile

"Conversational AI Agents are fundamentally transforming how businesses connect with their customers. As a tech-first organization that has consistently been the leader at every stage of the evolution of the conversational messaging industry, Gupshup is uniquely positioned to bring these next-gen AI Agents", said Beerud Sheth, Founder & CEO, Gupshup.

The initial release includes several specialized AI Agents designed to deliver immediate business results across multiple industries and key B2C engagement scenarios. Industries include Retail & e-Commerce, Fintech, Travel & Hospitality, Real Estate and CPG/FMCG.

For example- the Lead Generation AI Agent autonomously collects, qualifies, and nurtures leads while orchestrating targeted drip campaigns, tasks that traditionally require significant manual intervention. The Product Discovery AI Agent accelerates sales by providing consultative product discovery and intelligent recommendations.

As a rapidly evolving AI-native organization, Gupshup has integrated artificial intelligence across its entire product suite and internal operations from employee onboarding to finance, engineering and customer success.

About Gupshup

Gupshup is the leading platform for building and deploying industry-trained Conversational AI Agents for every business across marketing, commerce, and support use cases. Gupshup Conversation Cloud powers multimodal interactions with industry-trained AI agents so that businesses can go live faster across channels including Voice, WhatsApp, RCS, Web, Mobile Apps and more.

Trusted by 45,000+ customers in 60+ countries across industries, Gupshup handles 120B+ conversational messages annually. Gupshup works with many of the top brands across industries including eCommerce, retail, payments, fintech, payments, media, travel, automotive, and banking to deliver transformative conversational experiences that accelerate growth and optimize costs.

Media Contact: Vandana V; vandana.v@gupshup.io

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2618915/DZN_2177_AI_agent_launch_PR.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2182479/Gupshup_Logo.jpg

Gupshup Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gupshup-accelerates-ai-adoption-for-businesses-with-pre-built-industry-trained-multimodal-ai-agents-302375123.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.