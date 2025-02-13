PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI): Consistently Serving MSMEs, BRI Records a Profit of IDR 60.64 Trillion

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (IDX: BBRI) continues to demonstrate resilience amid economic challenges, recording a consolidated net profit of IDR 60.64 trillion in 2024. BRI President Director Sunarso shared this achievement during the 2024 Financial Performance Press Conference in Jakarta (12/2).

"As of the end of 2024, BRI successfully posted a net profit of IDR 60.64 trillion. This achievement reflects BRI's resilience and ability to consistently create value for shareholders, stakeholders, and the wider community while maintaining its support for MSMEs," Sunarso said.

By December 2024, BRI's total assets grew 1.42% year-on-year (yoy) to IDR 1,992.98 trillion, driven by selective and quality loan disbursement, primarily in the MSME segment, which accounted for 81.97% of total loans (IDR 1,110.37 trillion). Loan disbursement reached IDR 1,354.64 trillion, up 6.97% yoy, while the Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio improved from 2.95% to 2.78%. BRI also maintained strong reserves with an NPL Coverage ratio of 215.01%.

Driving the People's Economy Through MSME Services and Empowerment

As an agent of development, BRI remains committed to government initiatives by supporting MSME growth through various programs:

Ultra Micro Holding (UMi) - A collaboration with Pegadaian and PNM to provide financial services for ultra-micro businesses, currently serving over 180 million savings customers and 36.9 million loan customers. People's Business Credit (KUR) - A government-backed financing program for MSMEs, with BRI disbursing IDR 184.98 trillion in 2024, the highest among national banks, benefiting over 4 million MSMEs. AgenBRILink - A network of 1.06 million banking agents facilitating transactions worth IDR 1,583 trillion, covering 80% of Indonesia's villages. Desa BRILian - A rural economic development program supporting 4,327 villages through tourism, handicrafts, and agriculture. PARI (Indonesian People's Market) - A digital platform connecting 85,000 MSME users based on commodity ecosystems. Klasterku Hidupku - A cluster-based business support program with 38,574 MSME clusters nationwide. LinkUMKM - A digital platform tracking MSME progress, used by 8.9 million entrepreneurs. Rumah BUMN - A collaborative space for state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to train and mentor 433,000 MSMEs across 54 locations.

Sunarso emphasized BRI is committed to supporting the people's economy, particularly through inclusive and sustainable financing, as well as various empowerment initiatives to help MSMEs become a key pillar of Indonesia's economic growth.

