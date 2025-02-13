Dreamstime introduces its advanced AI keywording tool, enabling fully automated metadata generation. Titles, descriptions, keywords, and categories of stock photos and illustrations are now crafted instantly and directly from an image, streamlining the submission process, saving time for contributors, and enhancing search accuracy for buyers.

The newly released feature incorporates Dreamstime's proprietary AI trained on its own collection of billion images and keywords, building upon the previously introduced keyword suggestion tool. Now enhanced with image recognition, it generates complete metadata, including titles and descriptions, or can provide the location and characteristics of landmarks in photos. The AI-driven suggestions ensure greater accuracy, relevance, and visibility, improving the overall submission and search experiences.

Metadata is automatically loaded upon upload, and contributors can accept or refine these suggestions. The agency encourages unique, human-created diversified metadata for better search placement and higher sales potential and explains that AI-generated suggestions are an excellent starting point for saving time or overcoming language barriers.

This AI integration is part of the agency's efforts to develop and enhance AI-powered tools that support its community's creative and marketing efforts. In the past, Dreamstime also launched PhotoEye, a customizable AI-powered tool that offers content filtering, copyright and logo detection, model release count, automatic keyword suggestion, smart cropping, privacy tools, and scalability to improve results for companies and their customers.

"This addition saves our artists' time and effort. Many of our photographers retain much of the AI's recommendations with edits focusing on metadata diversification and uniqueness, demonstrating its accuracy and reliability. While some creatives may be reluctant to use AI, we reiterate its supportive role in assisting and enhancing human creativity, not replacing it, especially in keywording tasks, which are not always popular with visual artists. Our AI integrations carry our responsibility towards our users to integrate technological advancement ethically, ensuring valuable and sustainable growth." Serban Enache, Dreamstime's CEO, says.

As AI adoption continues to rise, Dreamstime remains committed to evolving its platform responsibly, ensuring an ethical, seamless, and trustworthy experience for contributors and buyers alike.

About Dreamstime

Dreamstime is the world's largest stock photography community and a leading supplier of high-quality stock photos, vectors, and videos. It serves over 55 million customers worldwide and features content from over 1.3 million contributors. For more information, visit Dreamstime

