Grew Solar says its new factory in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh will produce 3 GW of ingots, wafers, cells and modules per year. From pv magazine India Grew Solar, a renewable energy venture of Ahmedabad-based Chiripal Group, will invest INR 300 billion ($3. 5 billion) to build a three-stage backward-integrated solar module plant in Madhya Pradesh. The facility, located in Narmadapuram near Bhopal, will cover 60 acres and produce 3 GW of ingots, wafers, and cells per year. Once operational, it will create more than 1,000 jobs in the region. Grew Solar currently operates a 3 GW manufacturing ...

