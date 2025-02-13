Lexsoft Systems: Lexsoft Introduces Unique Ethical Walls Capability for 'Search' in the T3 Legal Knowledge Management Solution

T3 Search seamlessly integrates with ethical walls application, iManage SPM in the cloud today, while integration with Intapp Walls is planned for Q2 2025

LONDON and MADRID, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexsoft Systems , a provider of IT and business process solutions, today announces seamless integration of the search capability in its legal knowledge management solution, T3, with the two industry-leading ethical walls applications - iManage SPM and Intapp Walls. The integration with iManage SPM is available immediately for all Lexsoft T3 cloud customers, making T3 the first and only solution providing such integration of ethical walls for knowledge search in the iManage platform. The integration with Intapp Walls is scheduled for Q2 this year.

Law firms now extend their document management system's (DMS) rigorous ethical walls throughout the entire knowledge management lifecycle, safeguarding client confidentiality and ensuring compliance with both client policies and jurisdictional data protection requirements.

This ethical wall integration addresses the stringent document and content security requirements of law firms and legal departments. Now organizations can be assured that the ethical walls applied in the iManage platform are also applied to documents that surface during user searches, even if the content is in the process of being approved for publication in the T3 legal knowledge management system. Client information remains confidential and secure across the knowledge management process, including submission, curation, publication, and archiving.

"We have fulfilled a long-standing promise to customers with this new capability," said Carlos García-Egocheaga, CEO of Lexsoft Systems. "Law firms and legal departments can now be completely assured that they are adequately enforcing need-to-know access to their documents and content in the DMS as well as across the knowledge management process lifecycle, end-to-end. The same rules of need-to-know security apply to documents, regardless of whether they are in the active matter repository or the knowledge management system."

Added García-Egocheaga, "T3 Search's integration with iManage SPM is yet another example of how deeply and seamlessly our T3 knowledge management system connects with the iManage platform. The close integration between our solutions ensures that customers rightly enhance the value of their investment in both these technologies."

This ethical walls integration comes hot on the heels of Lexsoft's recent ISO 27017 certification. Today, Lexsoft delivers a comprehensively secure and compliant T3 knowledge management system accessible in the EU, UK, and US via Microsoft Azure. With the ethical walls, T3 provides the highest possible level of embedded, intuitive, and logical security at the application level, which is then fully supported by an ISO 27017-compliant physical infrastructure.

Robust information security and data protection are top priorities for T3. Document content anonymization and redaction have long been standard in the on-premises and cloud versions of T3. For additional information security, T3 curation workflows are designed to ensure that ethical walls rules automatically apply to documents that are yet to be anonymized. Once the documents are anonymized, the ethical walls are then automatically also removed. The solution also ensures that metadata associated with knowledge documents don't contain sensitive information such as client or project names.

About Lexsoft Systems

Lexsoft provides IT and business process solutions to the legal sector across Europe, the United States, and Latin America. ISO 27017 and ISO 27001 certified, the company assists law firms and corporate legal departments (CLD) to improve their document management, knowledge management, practice management, and CRM processes, to facilitate business efficiency, improve productivity, and reduce risk. Lexsoft T3 is a proven knowledge management solution, offering one of the most comprehensive workflows for this business function. For more information visit: www.lexsoft.com .

