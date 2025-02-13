Building on its commitment to addressing critical environmental challenges through innovation, Alwaleed Philanthropies, chaired by HRH Prince Alwaleed bin Talal AlSaud, today announced the launch of Atlai 2.0, an enhanced version of its AI-powered platform to combat climate change and protect ecosystems.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250213171093/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Atlai 2.0 builds on the success of the previous version by integrating an advanced features covering monitoring, reporting, and the analysis of real-time data to address environmental challenges more effectively. Atlai 2.0 aggregates even broader datasets on deforestation events and analyzes key climate indicators such as temperature changes and air quality, producing reports and facts, equipping policymakers, activists, and the public with the necessary data to take informed action.

With 40% of world's land degraded, affecting 3 billion people and destabilizing communities, there is a need for data-driven climate advocacy. Atlai 2.0 is a critical resource offering accessible information globally, at no cost. Users can now receive comprehensive alerts on key climate incidents. The platform offers reports that are customizable by location and preferences, with multiple language options.

As part of Alwaleed Philanthropies' mission to create sustainable impact, Atlai 2.0 reinforces the organization's commitment to leveraging innovation for global progress. Atlai 2.0 works in support of the SDGs, by delivering tools that use data as powerful tool in reinforcing global efforts to protect communities in the face of an escalating climate.

Reflecting on the launch, the Secretary-General of Alwaleed Philanthropies HRH Princess Lamia bint Majed Al Saud said:

"At Alwaleed Philanthropies, we're focused on delivering real solutions that equip communities with the knowledge they need to make a difference. With Atlai 2.0, we're empowering climate change advocates around the world with insights and information vital to strengthening environmental resilience. We are committed to driving this vision forward, driving progress for global challenges through innovative tools."

About Alwaleed Philanthropies

For over four decades, Alwaleed Philanthropies has invested more than $5 billion in social welfare, launching over 1000 projects across 190+ countries. Managed by 10 Saudi women, the foundation has reached more than 1 billion people worldwide, regardless of gender, race, or religion. It collaborates with various philanthropic, governmental, and nongovernmental organizations to empower women and youth, develop communities, provide disaster relief, promote cultural understanding, and support healthier environment.

Social media

X

LinkedIn

Facebook

Instagram

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250213171093/en/

Contacts:

Press contacts:

Email: Alwaleedphilanthropies@portland-communications.com

Phone: +974 6657 3964