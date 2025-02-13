Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Dieser unterschätzte Rohstoff hat explosives Potenzial! Hebeln Sie dieses noch mit dieser Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JMJ1 | ISIN: NL0000337319 | Ticker-Symbol: BGPA
Tradegate
13.02.25
11:34 Uhr
4,330 Euro
+0,082
+1,93 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE BAM GROEP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONINKLIJKE BAM GROEP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3264,33211:40
4,3184,33211:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.02.2025 07:27 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Koninklijke BAM Groep N.V.: BAM delivers adjusted EBITDA of €333 million over 2024

Finanznachrichten News
Dividend proposal of €0.25 per share and announcement of €50 million share buyback

Royal BAM Group nv delivered an adjusted EBITDA of €333 million in 2024, reflecting a margin of 5.2%. The order book increased by €3.2 billion (+33%) to €13 billion, driven by both divisions. BAM's cash position and solvency remained solid. BAM proposes to increase the dividend over 2024 by 25% to €0.25 per share and plans to return €50 million to its shareholders via a share buyback. This reflects BAM's strong performance, supported by the cash proceeds of the Invesis divestment. For 2025, BAM expects to deliver an adjusted EBITDA margin around 5%.

• Revenue increased by 3% to €6.5 billion
• Adjusted EBITDA of €333 million (margin of 5.2%)

• Invesis contributed €50 million to adjusted EBITDA, including €20 million earn-out for successfully securing new projects and €31 million reclassification of hedge reserves following agreed divestment of Invesis
• Net result of €82 million includes the impact of a non-cash impairment of €107 million related to the divestment of Invesis. Earnings per share is €0.31 (2023: €0.65)
• Liquidity position remained at €0.8 billion while trade working capital normalised
• Solvency remained solid at 23.0% (2023: 23.4%)
• Order book increased by 33% to €13.0 billion (2023: €9.8 billion)
• Leadership in sustainability confirmed by CDP Climate A rating (6th year) and SBTi validation of enhanced emissions targets and net zero 2050 ambition

Ruud Joosten, CEO

'I'm pleased with our 2024 performance, which reflects the success of our growth strategy and our core strengths in energy transition, transportation, and Dutch residential markets. Nearly all of BAM's activities performed strongly, highlighting the resilience and effectiveness of our business model. We're proud of our progress in sustainability like our CDP Climate A rating earned for the sixth consecutive year. For 2025, we see attractive market opportunities in areas where we have demonstrated market-leading capabilities, and we expect an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 5%.'

Full press release:
https://www.bam.com/sites/bamc/files/2025-02/bam-2025-02-13-q4-2024-en-press-release.pdf
© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.