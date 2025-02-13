Waaree Group has started building an alkaline electrolyzer factory in India. The facility will commence operations with 300 MW of production capacity. From pv magazine India Waaree Group, India's largest PV module manufacturer, has begun building an alkaline electrolyzer plant in Valsad, Gujarat. The facility will initially operate with a production capacity of 300 MW. The factory will serve industries including steel, refining, transportation, fertilizers, chemicals, food, and power generation, supporting their shift to decarbonized processes. "The facility will feature the latest in equipment ...

