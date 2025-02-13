The commercial and industrial (C&I) market for energy storage is projected to sustain a growth rate of 30% to 50% over the next three to five years, according to Samil Ouyang, CEO of Sanjing (SAJ), who discusses the global outlook for 2025 and the evolution of SAJ's product line. What is the outlook for energy storage systems in 2025? OUYANG: The global commercial and industrial (C&I) market is booming, and it's projected to sustain a growth rate of 30% to 50% over the next three to five years. Although the overall share of battery energy storage systems (BESS) in the global market is currently ...

