Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Dieser unterschätzte Rohstoff hat explosives Potenzial! Hebeln Sie dieses noch mit dieser Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DSV9 | ISIN: US26740W1099 | Ticker-Symbol: RQ0
Tradegate
13.02.25
11:45 Uhr
5,888 Euro
+0,080
+1,38 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
D-WAVE QUANTUM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
D-WAVE QUANTUM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,8505,89411:47
0,0000,00011:45
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
D-WAVE QUANTUM
D-WAVE QUANTUM INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
D-WAVE QUANTUM INC5,888+1,38 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.