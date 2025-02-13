enreap Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certification

PUNE, India, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- enreap is proud to be Certified by Great Place To Work® for the third year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at enreap.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that enreap stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"We are extremely pleased with the recognition. We have always strived towards creating a culture that fosters growth, happiness, and fulfillment. Our culture hinges on relationships, integrity, value-driven outcomes, and excellence. The recognition from Great Place to Work® is a testament to the hard work of all the leaders and team members who have created such a thriving culture," said Surinderpal Kumar, CEO of enreap.

"You know you are on the right track when close to 90% of the employees highly rate enreap across various parameters like Pride, Credibility, Respect, Fairness, and Camaraderie. We are a people-first organisation. Beyond policies, we have people-oriented practices. We have created an environment where people work on amazing projects and technologies, learn every day, and have fun in the process. I am glad to see that our employees appreciate it and truly believe that enreap is one of the best companies to work for in India," adds Kamal Kaur, Director of Human Resources at enreap.

To be a part of enreap's growing team, check out the open positions at: https://enreap.com/careers/

About enreap

We are a partner in our client's digital transformation journey. We enable them to achieve 'Operational Delivery Excellence' by leveraging our proficiency across various enterprise software platforms. We help their teams realize optimum productivity by envisioning and executing technology-enabled operations strategies.

Over the past 12+ years, we have worked with 900 enterprises worldwide across various industry verticals such as retail, IT/ITeS, BFSI, Healthcare and Pharma, and more. We are excited about the future as we work towards the vision of becoming a Global Thought Leader across collaboration, software delivery, IT, and business support practices and set new benchmarks in Operational Excellence.

For more information, please visit https://www.enreap.com

Locations: India | Singapore | Malaysia | UAE | USA

Contact: Chetan Dalvi

Phone: +91-9922687672

Email: chetan.dalvi@enreap.com

