Donnerstag, 13.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
WKN: 893113 | ISIN: FR0000131906
13.02.25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.02.2025 09:48 Uhr
Nissan's contribution to Renault Group's Full Year 2024 earnings: €211 million

Finanznachrichten News
Press Release

February 13, 2025

Nissan's contribution to Renault Group's Full Year 2024 earnings: €211 million

Nissan released today its results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024/2025 (April 1st, 2024 to March 31st, 2025).

Nissan's results, published in Japanese accounting standards, for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024/2025 (October 1st to December 31st, 2024), after IFRS restatements, have a positive contribution to Renault Group's fourth quarter 2024 net income estimated at €59 million1.

Therefore, Nissan's contribution to Renault Group Full Year 2024 results amounted to €211 million.

As a reminder, following the sales by Renault Group of Nissan shares and the cancellation of the acquired shares as part of the buyback by Nissan, Renault Group's holding position as of today amounts to 35.71% of Nissan's capital (17.05% of Nissan shares are held directly and 18.66% are held in the French trust of which Renault Group is the beneficiary).

About Renault Group
Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Renault Group comprises 4 complementary brands - Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Mobilize - offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in 114 countries, the Group has sold 2.265 million vehicles in 2024. It employs more than 98,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.

Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Renault Group is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is centred on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group's ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.

More information: https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/

RENAULT GROUP
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Philippine de Schonen
+33 6 13 45 68 39
philippine.de-schonen@renault.com
RENAULT GROUP
PRESS RELATIONS
François Rouget
+33 6 23 68 07 88
francois.rouget@renault.com

1 Based on an average exchange rate of 162.5 yen/euro for the period under review and an interest rate of 35.9% at 31 December 2024.


