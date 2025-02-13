Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is happy to announce that, as of February 12th, 2025 it has signed an area development agreement for the province of British Columbia to open 25 new franchised locations of its newest acquisition that closed on January 27th, 2025, Smile Tiger Coffee Roasters ("Smile Tiger"), an emerging brand in the quick service beverage industry.

"As we continue to focus on asset light growth, it made so much sense to partner with Scott Grandin who is easily one of the top Area Developers in Canada's QSR industry," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "We are committed to creating shareholder value across our portfolio with our disciplined approach to organic & inorganic growth as we are just getting started in the quick service beverage industry. Acquiring cash-flow-positive brands that are debt-free and demonstrate positive same-store sales like Smile Tiger aligns with our low-risk strategy for delivering consistent returns. Now our focus is on leveraging our platform to scale the brand across Canada with a focus on doubling the EBITDA in 24 months or less."

"We currently have 446 contractually committed retail franchise locations from area developers across all emerging brands in the Happy Belly Food Group portfolio including those in development, under construction or already open. We are working to actively expand this pipeline significantly in 2025 & 2026 with our disciplined approach to growth. It is key for us to continue selecting the right franchise partners along with the right real estate in order to achieve our development goals for the brands. The selection process has now officially started."

"Happy Belly's track record over the last several years speaks for itself-whether with Heal Wellness, iQ Foods, Via Cibo, Rosie's Burgers, or Yolks Breakfast, we have consistently proven our ability to acquire high-potential assets at reasonable multiples and rapidly expand their EBITDA. Smile Tiger is no exception. Signing this area development agreement for 25 net new locations in British Columbia alone, exemplifies our ability to identify and integrate strong-performing brands, setting them up for even greater success under our Happy Belly operational framework."

We are just getting started

About Smile Tiger Coffee Roasters Inc.

Our coffee brand is built on the art of unique, in-house roasting. By sourcing premium, ethically grown beans from around the globe, we ensure every cup delivers unparalleled freshness and flavor. Our expert roasters meticulously craft each batch, unlocking the distinct profiles and aromas that set us apart. From rich, bold blends to delicate, nuanced single origins, our roasting process is a celebration of coffee's diversity. Committed to sustainability and quality, we bring you an exceptional coffee experience, roasted to perfection and tailored to delight even the most discerning coffee enthusiasts.



Smile Tiger's coffee roasting capabilities, including consumer-packaged goods (CPG) and white-label products, provide large-scale commerce capabilities. This strategic advantage, combined with delivering exceptional coffee and outstanding service, positions us to capitalize on the growing demand in the coffee, tea, bubble tea, energy drink, and refresher markets-categories transforming the quick serve beverage industry across North America.

Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

