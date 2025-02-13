Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.02.2025
WKN: A3DSSN | ISIN: US98985Y1082 | Ticker-Symbol: ZA8
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.02.2025 12:10 Uhr
Zymeworks Inc.: Zymeworks To Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on March 5, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics to improve the standard of care for difficult-to-treat diseases, including cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disease, today announced that management will report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results after market close on March 5, 2025. Following the announcement, management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update on March 5, 2025 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (ET).

The event will be webcast live with dial-in details and webcast replays available on Zymeworks' website at https://ir.zymeworks.com/events-and-presentations

About Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks' mission is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people impacted by difficult-to-treat conditions such as cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disease. The Company's complementary therapeutic platforms and fully integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly differentiated antibody-based therapeutic candidates. Zymeworks engineered and developed zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody using the Company's proprietary Azymetric technology. Zymeworks has entered into separate agreements with BeiGene, Ltd.and follow @ZymeworksIncon X.

Contacts:

Investor Inquiries:
Shrinal Inamdar
Senior Director, Investor Relations
??

Media Inquiries:
Diana Papove
Senior Director, Corporate Communications


