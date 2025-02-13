Regulatory News:

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI):

The Board of Director held on 12 February 2025 approved the financial statements as of 31 December 2024. Those statements are in line with the preliminary financial information disclosed on 6 February 2025.

The half-year financial report FY25 was filed with the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on 13 February 2025. It can be consulted on the Internet website of the Company at the following address www.pernod-ricard.com (under section Investors Presentations Regulatory Information Interim Financial Report).

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is a worldwide leader in the spirits and wine industry, blending traditional craftsmanship, state-of-the-art brand-building, and global distribution technologies. Our prestigious portfolio of premium to luxury brands includes Absolut vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur and Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes. Our mission is to ensure the long-term development of our brands with full respect for people and the environment, while empowering our employees around the world to be ambassadors of our purposeful, inclusive and responsible culture of authentic conviviality. Pernod Ricard's consolidated sales amounted to €11,598million in fiscal year FY24.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code:FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250213012000/en/

Contacts:

Florence Tresarrieu Global SVP Investor Relations and Treasury

+33 (0) 1 70 93 17 03

Edward Mayle Investor Relations Director

+33 (0) 6 76 85 00 45

Ines Lo Franco Investor Relations Manager

+33 (0) 1 70 93 17 13

Emmanuel Vouin Head of External Engagement

+33 (0) 1 70 93 16 34