watchTowr, the cybersecurity company that is redefining External Attack Surface Management (EASM), today announced strategic leadership appointments to supercharge worldwide growth. Gregory Lingris joined as Global Vice President of Commercial and Alice Collins as Vice President of Marketing.

"Critical infrastructure and Fortune 500 companies face ever-evolving, sophisticated cyber threats. They come to us because we don't play 'security theater'-- we show them their weaknesses and what to prioritize to stay ahead of attackers," said Benjamin Harris, CEO and founder, watchTowr. "Greg and Alice are results-driven leaders with the right expertise to communicate that message to the market, accelerate our global growth, and continue to protect our clients from emerging threats."

Lingris brings proven cybersecurity, consulting, and management experience to watchTowr that will play an instrumental role in the company's next phase as it focuses on customer satisfaction and growth. Previously, he served as Executive Vice President at offensive security and managed security services leader LRQA Nettitude, a Goldman Sachs Asset Management portfolio company.

"After hearing consistent praise from clients, colleagues, and industry experts about watchTowr's impact, joining the team was an obvious choice," said Lingris. "watchTowr is not only renowned for its cutting-edge research and innovation but also for enabling Fortune 500 and critical infrastructure organizations to rapidly respond to emerging threats. My focus will be on scaling that success globally, implementing customer-first strategies to meet the growing demand for real, actionable attack surface management solutions."

Collins brings over a decade of cybersecurity marketing knowledge to watchTowr. Previously, she led the corporate marketing and global communications team at HackerOne, playing a key role in establishing the company as a leader in vulnerability elimination through continuous security testing. At watchTowr, Collins will drive global marketing initiatives, with a focus on building a trusted and memorable brand and accelerating go-to-market efforts.

"The combination of watchTowr's outstanding product, enterprise customers, and world-class research team in watchTowr Labs represents a significant opportunity for the marketing function," said Collins. "watchTowr is already making a name for itself with its industry-leading and unapologetic research and my priority is to translate that growing reputation into a legendary brand that reflects the transformational impact we deliver for organizations worldwide."

The appointments come on the heels of the company's $19 million Series A funding. This investment will fuel global growth, including expansions in the go-to-market, research, and engineering teams.

