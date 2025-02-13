Global cloud communications platform Infobip has officially signed the contract to join the IPCEI-CIS project, an EU-led initiative to create the next-generation global communications platform to increase Europe's international competitiveness. The signing took place at Infobip's campus in Zagreb, where Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic participated in the event alongside Infobip's CEO Silvio Kutic

With this project, Europe aims to safeguard its digital and technological sovereignty, as many existing models that dominate the cloud infrastructure sector do not often align with EU data protection and transparency regulations.

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said: "Infobip is an example of Croatian technological excellence and global success. Its entry into the Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI) confirms its key role in European digital infrastructure. This project helps create a secure cloud infrastructure, supporting industries, companies, and public services across Europe, enabling them to innovate and compete globally."

Infobip will develop a next-generation global communications platform to enhance communications between organizations, businesses, and citizens across Europe.

Infobip, together with other participants such as Deutsche Telekom AG (direct project partner), Telefónica, and Orange, as well as technology companies SAP, Airbus, and Siemens, will work on a common goal to create the EU Cloud-Edge continuum. The project also involves research institutions such as the Universities of Twente, Göttingen, Košice, and Graz.

The total value of Infobip's project exceeds €80 million, with Infobip covering a significant portion of the costs. Additionally, nearly €35 million is co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund.

Silvio Kutic, co-founder and CEO of Infobip, said: "The EU initiative involves more than 100 companies and research organizations from 12 member states, aiming to build a next-generation global communications platform. We are proud that Infobip and Croatia are part of this journey, which strengthens the competitiveness of Europe's IT industry. Infobip is regularly recognized as a global communication platform industry leader by analysts such as IDC, Metrigy, and Juniper Research."

Zrinka Ujevic, Head of the European Commission Representation in Croatia, said: "The innovation provided by the European Commission's IPCEI Next Generation Cloud Infrastructure and Services project represents a new spectrum of possibilities for European businesses and citizens, advancing the EU's global competitiveness. This project is an important step in this direction for Europe and Croatia."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250213357115/en/

Contacts:

For more information, contact:

Marcelo Nahime

Marcelo.nahime@infobip.com