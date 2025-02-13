Intelligent power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced it will host its 2025 investor conference on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Eastern time. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the company's business prospects with securities analysts and institutional investors.

Conference presenters will include Craig Arnold, chairman and chief executive officer; Paulo Ruiz, president and chief operating officer; Olivier Leonetti, executive vice president and chief financial officer; Raja Macha, executive vice president and chief technology officer; Heath Monesmith, president and chief operating officer, Electrical Sector; and John Sapp, president, Aerospace.

The conference will be available through a live webcast that can be accessed here: https://www.eaton.com/us/en-us/company/investor-relations/financial-presentations-webcasts.html. A replay will also be available at the same link.

Contacts:

Jennifer Tolhurst

Media Relations

+1 (440) 523-4006

jennifertolhurst@eaton.com

Yan Jin

Investor Relations

+1 (440) 523-7558

