Forum Asset Management Welcomes Satish Rai and John Sullivan as Vice Chairs

Forum Asset Management ("Forum") is very pleased to announce the appointment of Satish Rai and John Sullivan as Vice Chairs. Both bring a wealth of expertise and leadership to Forum, reinforcing the firm's strategic vision as it embarks on its next stage of institutional growth.

Mr. Rai and Mr. Sullivan, already esteemed members of Forum's Advisory Board, will enhance the company's strategic initiatives while supporting general business development. Additionally, they will serve as members of Forum's Investment Committee, bringing their extensive knowledge to the firm's decision-making process.

"Satish and John bring unparalleled experience and leadership to Forum. Their deep understanding of large pension funds and global investors positions us to strengthen our institutional relationships and accelerate our growth strategy. We are proud to welcome them in these expanded and important roles," said Richard Abboud, Founder & CEO of Forum. "We are confident that the addition of Mr. Rai and Mr. Sullivan as Vice Chairs strengthen our leadership team and reinforce the firm's core purpose of delivering Extraordinary Outcomes to its stakeholders. Their expertise and vision provide a robust foundation for driving innovation, creating value, and supporting future expansion."

About Satish Rai

Satish Rai brings decades of investment management experience, most recently serving as Chief Investment Officer at OMERS, where he oversaw $130 billion in assets across all major classes globally. Prior to OMERS, Mr. Rai held the role of Chief Investment Officer at TD Asset Management, growing its assets under management from inception to $250 billion.

Currently, Mr. Rai also sits on the boards of Brookfield Asset Management, Fairfax India, Richcraft Homes, and Second Harvest. He is a past member of the respective Boards of the University of Waterloo, Michael Garron Hospital Foundation (formerly Toronto East General Hospital Foundation), Toronto Global and Women in Capital Markets. He has been recognized as one of Canada's Top 40 Industry Leaders Under 40, and in 2006 he received the Alumni Achievement Medal.

About John Sullivan

John Sullivan is the former and longest-serving CEO of Cadillac Fairview, one of North America's largest owners and operators of real estate, managing $30+ billion AUM.

With senior leadership roles at Marathon Realty Company Limited and Brookfield Properties Corporation, Mr. Sullivan has been a cornerstone of the real estate industry, overseeing asset management, acquisitions, and dispositions across Canada. He currently serves on the boards of SickKids Hospital, Colliers International, and MAF Properties (Dubai).

About Forum Asset Management

Forum is an investor, developer and asset manager operating across North America for over 28 years, focusing on real estate, private equity and infrastructure, with a strategic concentration in housing. We are committed to sustainability, responsible investing and creating value that bene?ts our stakeholders and the communities in which we invest, what we call our Extraordinary Outcomes.

For more information about Forum Asset Management, please visit: www.forumam.com

Contact Information:

Lorraine Cardenas, Executive Assistant & Corporate Operations

lorrainec@forumam.com

647-618-6981

SOURCE: Forum Asset Management

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire