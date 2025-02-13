Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2025) - Canter Resources Corp. (CSE: CRC) (OTC Pink: CNRCF) (FSE: 6O1) ("Canter" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Sunstone Environmental Solutions ("Sunstone"), a Nevada-based environmental consulting firm, to assist with the submission of an amended Notice of Intent (NOI) to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for its Columbus Lithium-Boron Project ("Columbus" or the "Project"). This amendment corresponds to additional drill sites that have been strategically defined through Canter's comprehensive 3D modeling work (see press release dated January 3, 2025).

The engagement of Sunstone reflects Canter's commitment to maintaining environmental compliance and operational efficiency as the Company advances its exploration activities. Sunstone will also provide support for any additional permitting requirements that may arise as the Project progresses.

"Shallow drilling, project consolidation and updated 3D modelling have delineated additional high-priority targets that were not previously identified or permitted," commented President & CEO, Joness Lang. "These new targets represent a significant opportunity to enhance our understanding of the mineralized zones and resource potential at Columbus. As a result, an amendment to the original NOI is underway to accommodate these newly defined drill sites and ensure regulatory compliance as we move forward with our exploration efforts at Columbus."

About Sunstone Environmental Solutions

Sunstone Environmental Solutions, based in Nevada, is a leader in environmental consulting, specializing in regulatory compliance, permitting, and sustainability support for resource development projects across the United States.

About Canter Resources Corp.

Canter Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company advancing the Columbus Lithium-Boron Project and the Railroad Valley (RV) Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, USA. The Company is completing a phased drilling approach at Columbus to test highly prospective brine targets at varying depths for lithium-boron enrichment and plans to leverage the Company's critical metals targeting database to generate a portfolio of high-quality projects with the aim of defining mineral resources that support the technology and domestic clean energy supply chains in North America.

