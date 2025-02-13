Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy has scheduled four solar auctions in June 2025, offering 90 MW of combined capacity. Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy has approved plans for a series of auctions this year aiming to procure a total 1. 8 GW of renewable energy projects. The total includes 90 MW of solar, alongside 1. 2 GW of wind, 500 MW of hydroelectric power plants and 20 MW of biogas power plants. An auction schedule available on the ministry's website lists 13 auctions to take place between May 26 and Nov. 12. A 30 MW solar auction is scheduled to take place on June 16, followed by three 20 ...

