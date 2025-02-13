Anzeige
13.02.2025
Italian Exhibition Group: ITALY, KEY-THE ENERGY TRANSITION EXPO, THE ENERGY TRANSITION COMMUNITY'S GLOBAL REFERENCE NETWORK, IS ABOUT TO START

Finanznachrichten News
  • From 5th to 7th March, at Italian Exhibition Group's Rimini Expo Centre, about 35% international exhibitor brands and over 250 top buyers and delegations from 48 countries expected
  • The event consolidates its role as a key international player thanks to the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Italian Trade Agency, collaboration with over 40 foreign associations and a worldwide network of agents

RIMINI, Italy, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 1,000 exhibitors in over 90,000 square metres of exhibition area and 20 halls for KEY-The Energy Transition Expo, Italian Exhibition Group's energy transition and efficiency event, a reference point in Europe, Africa and the Mediterranean basin, from 5th to 7th March at Rimini Expo Centre in Italy. KEY is set to be the largest and most international edition ever.

from left, Corrado Peraboni, CEO IEG; Alessandra Astolfi, Global Exhibition Manager at IEG; IEG Exhibition Manager Christian Previati;

Peraboni, Astolfi and Previati comment:

"With over 250 top buyers and delegations from 48 countries," says Corrado Peraboni, CEO IEG, "and North Africa, the Middle East, the Balkans and Eastern Europe among the most represented geographical areas, the upcoming edition is growing strongly on the international front. Moreover, the number of exhibitors, up 20% compared to 2024, will see 35% arriving from abroad."

Alessandra Astolfi, Global Exhibition Manager at IEG, adds, "The event therefore consolidates its role as a reference network for the global energy transition and efficiency community thanks to the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI), the Italian Trade Agency, and collaboration with over 40 of the sector's leading foreign associations and the network of agents throughout the world."

"The extraordinary ability of KEY to unite the sector's major players during the three days of the Rimini event," says IEG Exhibition Manager Christian Previati, "favours the encounter, confrontation and dialogue with the institutions and aims to create a system and contribute to speeding up the decarbonisation process."

The programme of events, organised by the Technical-Scientific Committee, chaired by Professor Gianni Silvestrini, is also international in scope and will include, among the others, the German-Italian Energy Talk on the importance of green hydrogen, organised by ITKAM-Italian Chamber of Commerce for Germany and Deutsche Messe AG; Accelerating sustainable electrification: the key to economic and social development on the African continent by the RES4Africa Foundation, and Decarbonising Italy's Electricity by Ibesa.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2619708/IEG_Peraboni_Astolfi_Previati.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/723307/Italian_Exhibition_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/italy-key-the-energy-transition-expo-the-energy-transition-communitys-global-reference-network-is-about-to-start-302375953.html

