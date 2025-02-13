Dynacor Group Inc. (TSX-DNG) ("Dynacor" or the "Corporation"), today announced unaudited gold sales of $28.7 million in January. All figures are in US dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Monthly Highlights

Gold sales reached $28.7 million (C$41.3 million1)in January 2025, the second-highest monthly sales, compared to $26.9 million (C$36.1 million) in January 2024.

The increase in sales of $1.8 million or +6.7% versus January 2024 results from an increase in the sales price (+27.5%) offset by a decline in volume (20.8%).

In January, the selling price of gold averaged $2,737 per ounce, compared to $2,030 per ounce in January a 34.8% increase over January 2024.

The Veta Dorada plant processed close to 15,000 tonnes of ore in January 2025 versus 15,000 tonnes in January 2024.

The Corporation will release its 2025 financial guidance at the end of February and its 2024 annual financial results at the end of March.

About Dynacor

Dynacor is a dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The Corporation is engaged in gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. Dynacor operates in Peru where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. The Corporation intends to expand its processing operations to other jurisdictions.

Dynacor produces environmental and socially responsible gold through its PX IMPACT® gold program. A growing number of supportive firms from the fine luxury jewelry, watchmaker and investment sectors pay a small premium to our customer and strategic partner for this PX IMPACT® gold. The premium provides direct investment to develop health and education projects for our artisanal and small-scale miner's communities.

Dynacor trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker DNG and is ranked on the 2024 TSX30. The TSX30 is an annual ranking of the 30 top-performing companies on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) over a three-year period.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in the preceding may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

