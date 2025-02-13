Swan & Maclaren Group: SM C2R (Singapore) and Advanced Lighting Company (ALC) Strengthen Strategic Partnership Through Joint Ownership of SM C2R Arabia to Support Saudi Vision 2030

SINGAPORE and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia,/PRNewswire/ -- SM C2R (Singapore), a member of Swan & Maclaren Group, and Advanced Lighting Company (ALC), a leading Saudi-based lighting manufacturer, proudly announce the strengthening of their strategic partnership through joint ownership of SM C2R Arabia. The collaboration, unveiled today at the Public Investment Fund (PIF) Private Sector Forum, is set to deliver comprehensive lighting and design solutions while manufacturing high-quality lighting products. This partnership is closely aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and supports the Public Investment Fund (PIF) localisation requirements, contributing to the Kingdom's transformative giga projects.

SM C2R Arabia: A Partnership Aligned with Vision 2030 Goals

SM C2R Arabia leverages the complementary strengths of its partners to meet the demands of Saudi Arabia's ambitious development plans:

ALC brings unmatched expertise in advanced lighting manufacturing, utilising cutting-edge technology and a deep understanding of the local market.

SM C2R (Singapore) contributes innovative lighting design and solutions, project management and illumination engineering, and combined with the rich architectural, design, artistry and creative powerhouse of Swan & Maclaren Group, a renowned icon established since 1892.

Together, this partnership is committed to delivering sustainable, end-to-end solutions that adhere to the highest international standards, while also fostering local expertise and supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 localization goals.

Mr. Robert Yap, Executive Chairman of Swan & Maclaren Group, and Mr. Edwin Tan, CEO of SM C2R (Singapore), emphasized the transformative potential of SM C2R Arabia in realizing Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. Mr. Yap said, "SM C2R Arabia represents a seamless integration of creativity and manufacturing excellence. Our partnership is poised to redefine the benchmarks of lighting design and innovation, making meaningful contributions to the Kingdom's giga projects and fostering the localization of expertise." Mr. Tan added, "This collaboration aligns our global design expertise with ALC's advanced manufacturing capabilities, empowering us to deliver world-class solutions tailored to Saudi Arabia's vision for sustainable growth."

Dr. Saud Al-Semari, Chief Executive Officer of ALC emphasized the significance of this partnership in driving localized innovation: "The synergy between ALC and SM C2R through SM C2R Arabia exemplifies the strength of combining international creativity with local expertise. Together, we will deliver innovative and cutting-edge lighting solutions that not only enhance Saudi Arabia's infrastructure but also nurture local talent and expertise, aligning with the aspirations of Vision 2030."

A Visionary Future of Innovation and Sustainability

Looking ahead, SM C2R Arabia is committed to being a driving force of innovation, pushing the boundaries of lighting design and manufacturing to meet the evolving needs of Saudi Arabia's dynamic growth. As the Kingdom enters a transformative era of infrastructure development under Vision 2030, SM C2R Arabia will continuously enhance its capabilities to support the successful delivery of iconic giga projects that exemplify excellence in design, sustainability, and local manufacturing. This partnership is focused on creating lasting value, fuelling economic growth, and positioning state-of-the-art lighting solutions at the forefront of Saudi Arabia's future development.

About ALC

Advanced Lighting Company (ALC) is a premier Saudi-based lighting manufacturer, recognized for its innovation solutions and cutting-edge technology. Dedicated to sustainability and high-performance solutions, ALC plays a key role in Saudi Arabia's transformation, aligning its expertise with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and localization goals."

For more information, please visit: https://www.alc.sa/en/home

About SM C2R (Singapore)

SM C2R (Singapore), a subsidiary of Swan & Maclaren Group, excels in creative lighting design, interior design, and design-and-build solutions. With over a decade of expertise, SM C2R fuses artistry and innovation with precision to create transformative, high-impact environments. Dedicated to pushing the boundaries of design, the firm has been instrumental in delivering sustainable, immersive experiences for iconic projects, including its recent involvement in the prestigious Six Flags Qiddiya in Saudi Arabia. SM C2R continues to shape landmark spaces globally, combining creativity and technical excellence to redefine design standards.

For more information, please visit: https://swanmaclaren.group/smc2rsg

About SM C2R Arabia

SM C2R Arabia is the strategic partnership between SM C2R (Singapore) and ALC, focused on delivering world-class lighting and design solutions while manufacturing high-quality lighting products. Combining SM C2R's industry experience with ALC's manufacturing strengths and local insight, SM C2R Arabia is well placed to participate in Saudi Arabia's giga projects. The partnership champions excellence, sustainability, and local empowerment, fully aligned with Vision 2030 and PIF's localization goals.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2619507/Image__2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sm-c2r-singapore-and-advanced-lighting-company-alc-strengthen-strategic-partnership-through-joint-ownership-of-sm-c2r-arabia-to-support-saudi-vision-2030-302375986.html