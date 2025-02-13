Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2025) - Outcrop Silver & Gold (TSXV: OCG) (OTCQX: OCGSF) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 13th Annual Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at The Omni King Edward Hotel in Toronto on February 27 & 28, 2025.

Red Cloud's flagship conferences feature presentations from over 80 companies and facilitate more than 600 one-on-one meetings. The event also includes exclusive keynote speeches delivered by some of the most influential leaders in mining and finance, offering unparalleled opportunities for networking and industry insights.

Ian Harris, President & CEO, will be presenting on February 27th at 2:00 PM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2025/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

Edwin Naranjo Sierra is the designated Qualified Person within the meaning of the National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and verified the technical information in this news release. Mr. Naranjo holds a MSc. in Earth Sciences, and is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM). Mr. Naranjo Sierra is a consultant to the company and is therefore independent for the purposes of NI 43-101.

SOURCE: Red Cloud Financial Services