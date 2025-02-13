Robex Resources Inc.: Robex Announces Approval of the New Convention by the Government of Mali

QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robex Resources Inc. ("Robex" or the "Company") (TSXV: RBX) is pleased to announce the adoption and approval by the Council of Ministers of Mali on February 12th, 2025 of the draft decree that approves the new convention agreement signed between Nampala SA, Ressources Robex Inc. (the "Companies") and the Government of Mali.

As part of the reforms carried out in the mining sector, the State of Mali and the Companies signed a memorandum of understanding ("MoU") on September 12th, 2024, which acted the increase of the shares held by the State in the company's capital into non-contributory, non-dilutable participations entitling them to priority dividends. This MoU closed all our outstanding liabilities with the government and confirmed the applicable conditions from the 2023 mining code.

Robex Managing Director Matthew Wilcox said: "I would like to thank their excellencies, the Minister of Mines, the Minister of Economy and Finance and all the parties involved for constructive discussions over the past few months, and we look forward to working alongside the government."

