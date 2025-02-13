Anzeige
easyJet plc: Results of Annual General Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Results of Annual General Meeting 

easyJet plc (EZJ) 
Results of Annual General Meeting 
13-Feb-2025 / 12:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
13 February 2025 
easyJet plc 
(the "Company") 
Results of Annual General Meeting 
The Company announces the voting results of its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held earlier today. 
 
All resolutions put to the meeting were passed with the requisite majority by means of a poll. Resolutions 1 to 20 were 
each passed as an Ordinary Resolution (requiring a simple majority for them to be passed) and resolutions 21 to 23 were 
each passed as a Special Resolution (requiring at least a 75% majority for them to be passed). 
 
The polling results for each resolution are set out below: 
 
                                                    % of 
Resolution                        Votes For  %   Votes   %  Total Votes ISC  Votes 
                                      Against              Withheld2 
                                                    Voted1 
1.      To receive the Annual Report and Accounts 372,921,440 99.86 537,791  0.14 373,459,231 49.27% 843,823 
       for the year ended 30 September 2024 
2.      To approve the Directors' Remuneration   339,923,730 90.87 34,153,858 9.13 374,077,588 49.35% 225,624 
       Policy 
3.      To approve the Directors' Remuneration   342,678,469 91.61 31,394,995 8.39 374,073,464 49.35% 228,049 
       Report 
4.      To declare a final dividend for the year  374,083,223 99.97 107,784  0.03 374,191,007 49.36% 115,537 
       ended 30 September 2024 
5.      To re-elect Sir Stephen Hester as a    354,477,592 95.18 17,966,392 4.82 372,443,984 49.13% 1,858,947 
       Director 
6.      To re-elect Kenton Jarvis as a Director  371,632,421 99.78 815,989  0.22 372,448,410 49.14% 1,851,004 
7.      To re-elect Sue Clark as a Director    367,548,366 98.26 6,490,751 1.74 374,039,117 49.34% 262,927 
8.      To re-elect Catherine Bradley CBE as a   369,980,150 98.91 4,062,518 1.09 374,042,668 49.35% 254,322 
       Director 
9.      To re-elect Ryanne van der Eijk as a    373,703,074 99.91 333,061  0.09 374,036,135 49.34% 265,208 
       Director 
10.      To re-elect Harald Eisenächer as a     370,109,012 98.95 3,915,940 1.05 374,024,952 49.34% 273,904 
       Director 
11.      To re-elect David Robbie as a Director   366,693,818 98.04 7,335,393 1.96 374,029,211 49.34% 271,880 
12.      To re-elect Dr. Detlef Trefzger as a    370,243,314 98.99 3,784,488 1.01 374,027,802 49.34% 267,283 
       Director 
13.      To elect Jan De Raeymaeker as a Director  372,814,557 99.68 1,200,736 0.32 374,015,293 49.34% 285,798 
14.      To elect Julie Chakraverty as a Director  373,287,252 99.91 334,731  0.09 373,621,983 49.29% 678,087 
15.      To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP  363,089,161 97.07 10,952,879 2.93 374,042,040 49.35% 249,242 
       as auditors of the Company 
16.      To authorise the Audit Committee to    373,735,895 99.90 370,039  0.10 374,105,934 49.35% 182,650 
       determine the auditors' remuneration 
17.      To authorise the Company and its      369,411,966 98.79 4,507,926 1.21 373,919,892 49.33% 372,091 
       subsidiaries to make political donations 
18.      To authorise the Directors to allot shares 356,923,909 95.41 17,169,557 4.59 374,093,466 49.35% 199,685 
       To approve the extension to the easyJet UK 
19.      Sharesave Plan and the easyJet       373,822,381 99.92 288,841  0.08 374,111,222 49.35% 185,323 
       International Sharesave Plan 
       To approve the extension to the easyJet 
20.      Share Incentive Plan and the International 373,649,169 99.88 465,398  0.12 374,114,567 49.35% 181,978 
       Share Incentive Plan 
21.      To disapply pre-emption rights (Special  348,414,014 93.17 25,537,912 6.83 373,951,926 49.33% 326,494 
       Resolution) 
22.      To authorise the Company to purchase its  363,460,061 97.15 10,657,706 2.85 374,117,767 49.36% 178,778 
       own shares (Special Resolution) 
       To authorise the Company to call general 
23.      meetings on not less than 14 clear days'  370,254,149 98.97 3,859,706 1.03 374,113,855 49.35% 180,183 
       notice (Special Resolution)

Notes: 1. Based on total issued share capital of 758,010,025 ordinary shares (as at 11 February 2025). 2. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted towards votes cast "For" or "Against" aresolution. 3. The total voting rights of the Company on 11 February 2025 were 758,010,025. 4. As set out in the Notice of AGM, the Board is ensuring the Company complies with European ownership andcontrol requirements by exercising its powers to suspend voting rights of certain UK and non-EU nationals. At thetime of the AGM, the level of ownership by EU persons was 36.95% and accordingly, easyJet has suspended votingrights in respect of certain shares ("Affected Shares") held by non-EU shareholders and the polling results notedabove reflect these actions. Such Affected Shares continued to count in the calculation of issued share capital andtotal voting rights of the Company.

Board & Committee changes

Moni Mannings OBE did not put herself forward for re-election at the AGM and stood down from the Board at the conclusion of the meeting. The previously announced changes to the membership of the Committees also came into effect at the conclusion of the meeting with membership now as follows:

-- Audit Committee: David Robbie (Chair), Sue Clark, Catherine Bradley, Dr Detlef Trefzger.

-- Remuneration Committee: Sue Clark (Chair), Ryanne van der Eijk, Harald Eisenächer, David Robbie.

-- Nominations Committee: Sir Stephen Hester (Chair), Sue Clark, Catherine Bradley, David Robbie, Dr DetlefTrefzger.

-- Safety & Operational Readiness Committee: Dr Detlef Trefzger (Chair), Sue Clark, Julie Chakraverty,Ryanne van der Eijk, Harald Eisenächer

-- Finance Committee: Catherine Bradley (Chair), Julie Chakraverty, Harald Eisenächer, David Robbie.

National Storage Mechanism

In accordance with UKLR 6.4.2 copies of the resolutions passed as special business have been submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism.

In case of queries please contact:

Institutional investors and analysts 

Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0)7971 592 373

Media 

Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 
Harry Cameron Teneo           +44 (0)20 7353 4200 
Olivia Peters Teneo           +44 (0)20 7353 4200

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      EZJ 
LEI Code:    2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  376041 
EQS News ID:  2085995 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2085995&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2025 07:30 ET (12:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
