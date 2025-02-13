Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Kapsch TrafficCom Supports Colorado Connected Vehicle Safety Project

Kapsch TrafficCom distributor awarded contract for signal pre-emption system in Greeley, CO

Kapsch TrafficCom technology to increase road safety of emergency vehicles

Project supports the "Saving Lives with Connectivity" initiative of US DOT

The city of Greeley, Colorado, awarded valued Kapsch TrafficCom distributor AM Signal a contract to enhance the safety of emergency vehicles with the deployment of connected vehicle (CV) technology on 45 intersections. The CV system reacts to approaching emergency vehicles and automatically adapts traffic lights so that the vehicle can pass the intersection without endangering itself and other road users.

(©Getty/Wirestock)

Paul Trombino III, Director at the Public Works Department for the City of Greeley, comments: " Greeley is one of the fastest growing cities in Colorado's North Front Range. As we grow, it's critical that we use innovative and creative technology to ensure we can maintain our standards for public safety. The funding provided by USDOT for the Connected Greeley - Emergency Vehicle Pre-emption Vehicle Pilot will help us improve response times for emergency vehicles and snowplows and make our streets safer by improving detection and warning systems for vulnerable road users. It's a key component of our larger vision to create an ample, easy, and connected transportation system ."

AM Signal is a valued distributor of Kapsch TrafficCom technology. Kapsch TrafficCom will provide an end-to-end connected vehicle solution to AM Signal and the city of Greeley. The system will be enabled by roadside units (RSUs) covering 45 intersections, while the city's fleet of emergency vehicles and snow plows will be fitted with 50 on-board units (OBUs) that communicate with the RSUs. The city will manage and operate the roadside infrastructure using the Connected Mobility Control Center (CMCC) software by Kapsch TrafficCom. The system can be expanded for additional connected vehicle use cases in future.

"AM Signal is very excited to launch this advanced project with our selected partners Kapsch & DERQ for the city of Greeley. Greeley is a long-standing customer, and we could not be happier in supplying the hardware, software and technical support needed to advance their roadways. This is one of the most technical ITS projects going on currently in Colorado and we are honored Greeley has entrusted AM Signal as a valued partner to deliver the needs of the project ," says Zac Ward, Vice President of AM Signal.

The project aligns with the City of Greeley's Vision Zero initiative and the U.S. Department of Transportation's "Saving Lives with Connectivity" initiative aimed at reducing deaths and serious injuries through a national connected vehicle deployment plan. Kapsch TrafficCom is committed to the national, widespread deployment of secure, interoperable connected vehicle technologies, and is proud to be a catalyst for emerging technology adoption in North America.

"Connected vehicles represent the future of our industry by providing tangible solutions to saving lives and reducing serious injuries," says JB Kendrick, President of Kapsch TrafficCom North America. "This project underscores our expertise and commitment to leveraging advanced technologies to enhance road safety and traffic efficiency. By integrating connected vehicle systems and other emerging technologies, we are paving the way for a safer and more sustainable transportation ecosystem in our region."

More information:

Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility with successful projects in more than 50 countries. Innovative solutions in the application fields of tolling, tolling services, traffic management and demand management contribute to a healthy world without congestion.

With one-stop-shop-solutions, the company covers the entire value chain of customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of systems.

Kapsch TrafficCom, headquartered in Vienna, has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries and is listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol:KTCG). In its 2023/24 financial year, about 4,000 employees generated revenues of EUR 539 million.

