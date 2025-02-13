Adcore Inc.: Adcore Announces Renewal of its Microsoft Advertising Strategic Partnership for 2025

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2025 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ), a global leader in marketing technology empowering businesses to maximize their digital marketing potential with its innovative AI-powered platform ("Marketing Cloud"), today announced the renewal of its channel partner agreement with Microsoft Advertising for 2025, reinforcing its strong presence in digital marketing. This renewal follows the Company's recent recognition as both Client Partnership of the Year and Channel Partner of the Year finalist by Microsoft Advertising, highlighting its outstanding performance and innovation. Since joining the Microsoft Advertising Partner Program in 2019, Adcore has consistently excelled, achieving Microsoft Elite Partner status as of February 2022, a distinction that reflects its key partnership and success in bringing unique advertisers to the platform.

Omri Brill, Adcore CEO & Founder, commented "We are excited to renew and strengthen our strategic partnership with Microsoft Advertising for another year of growth and innovation. Over the years, our collaboration has been marked by outstanding achievements, with Adcore receiving official recognition for the quality of our work, including being named Microsoft Advertising's Global Partner of the Year. Our focus remains on driving new business into Microsoft Advertising's ever-evolving and expanding ecosystem. By leveraging cutting-edge AI integrations, we aim to unlock new opportunities for advertisers seeking to scale and enhance their performance. For shareholders, this partnership renewal is a strong positive signal, reinforcing Adcore's growth trajectory, innovation strategy, and revenue potential while reducing risks."

Nigel Leggatt, Director of Partner Sales - EMEA at Microsoft Advertising, "We are thrilled with the ongoing success of our partnership with Adcore. Their impressive international growth and diverse client base across multiple industries have greatly benefited from integrating Microsoft Advertising products into Adcore's Marketing Cloud and marketing solutions. Adcore's commitment to innovation pairs well with the Microsoft Advertising environment that is rapidly advancing and expanding with Copilot AI. The synergy between our companies has been instrumental in driving substantial value. As we enter our sixth year of collaboration, the positive feedback from Adcore's clients underscores the tangible impact and future potential of this partnership. Adcore has become a vital partner, and we're excited about the opportunities that lie ahead."

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is a leading AI-powered marketing technology company.

By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) powered technology, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Elite Tier Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner, Verified Amazon Partner, and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/, https://www.adcore.com/blog or follow us on LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains or may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company, its growth trajectory and its revenue potential. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

For further information please contact:

ADCORE INC.

https://www.adcore.com/investors/

Nick Campbell, CFA

Investor Relations

Telephone: 905-630-0148

Email: nickc@adcore.com

Martijn van den Bemd

Chief Partnerships Officer

Telephone: 647-497-5337

Email: martijn@adcore.com

SOURCE: Adcore Inc.

