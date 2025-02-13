Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2025) - Sonoran Desert Copper Corporation (TSXV: SDCU) ("SDCU' or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed the compilation of the geophysical data sets and correlated the drillhole database with the geophysical anomalies from the historical data of Induced Polarization (IP) and Electrical Resistivity (ER) of the Cuatro Hermanos Project1,2,3. The work summarizes the geophysical analyses of resistivity and induced polarization (IP) data, which consisted of four sections, conducted over the Cuatro Hermanos copper project (4H Copper Project). The survey aimed to delineate the IP anomalies, with a focus on copper and molybdenum mineralization. The updated resistivity and IP profiles provide enhanced visualization, crucial for characterizing the deposit anomalies and supporting further drilling of untested high-profile copper targets within the project area. The geophysical compilation work was executed by the experienced Fabrício Santos, MSc. In Geophysics.

HIGHLIGHTS

Identification of deep shear zones in IP and Resistivity sections, acting as possible channels for sulphide-rich mineralizing fluids as the source of the copper mineralization at the 4H Copper Project. Geoelectrical Line 1 shows the continuity of a possible shear zone to the east ( Figure 3 ).

Evidence of mineralization associated with sulphides in IP anomalies, indicating potential for copper concentration in the shear structures at depth.

Drillholes close to the anomalies in the West Zone indicates that copper is grading into the direction of these structures, suggesting these drillholes may be proximal to these untested zones.

The 4H Copper Project is in Sonora, Mexico, and comprises nine concessions totalling 2,825 hectares and contains a large porphyry copper-molybdenum system with surface measurements of at least four kilometres east-west by two kilometres north-south. The Company released a recent NI43-101 report on the 4H Project in October 2023.

Primary sulphide mineralisation is chalcopyrite and molybdenite with secondary oxide chalcocite.

The 4H Copper Project (Figure 1) has 123 drill holes. 70 holes with associated geochemical analyses for copper and molybdenum were identified. Thus, 70 strip logs were created with geochemical data for these two elements when available. Some holes had their samples composited.





Figure 1 Location of the project and drillholes.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5386/240759_613dcda2849cdb96_001full.jpg

Figure 2 shows a block model with the topography and IP sections positioned along the study area to evaluate the positions of the geophysical anomalies and their association with the known areas of copper mineralization.





Figure 2 Study area block Model and IP sections.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5386/240759_613dcda2849cdb96_002full.jpg

The geoelectric response over Line 1 indicates the presence of a structure similar to a shear zone in the west-east direction. The structure intersects the Main Zone (the basis of the current resource at the 4H Copper Project) in the subsurface and suggests continuity of the shear zone to the east. An evaluation of the copper content (%) of Drill Hole CHDD04-08 indicates increased values over the structure.

In Figure 3 below, which integrates the IP section with the position of hole CHDD04-08 and the copper concentration profile (%), is shown in detail. The association of this information shows the existence of the interpreted shear zone, where possible circulation of metal-rich fluids along this zone may occur.





Figure 3 IP Section Line 1 and associated drillhole CHDD04-08.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5386/240759_613dcda2849cdb96_003full.jpg

The IP/resistivity section of lines 2 and 4 in Figure 4 below, show where structures similar to deep shear zones are observed. Deep shear zones are highly significant in copper exploration, especially in hydrothermal systems. These zones can act as conduits for the circulation of metal-rich fluids and facilitate the transport and deposition of copper and other sulphides. In the IP sections, the presence of high IP associated with these deep shear zones may indicate concentrations of sulphide minerals. These anomalies suggest that the shear zones played not only a structural but also a mineralizing role, allowing copper to be deposited along these fractures and possibly in adjacent zones.

Drill Holes in the West Zone are close to the anomaly and with indication of possible increases in copper grades in the direction of the anomaly. However, no drill hole has intercepted these anomalies to date.

The integrated result suggests that future drilling should focus on these higher potential zones, aiming to confirm and delineate the extension and grade of copper and molybdenum along these structures.





Figure 4 Study area IP/resistivity section lines 2 and 4.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5386/240759_613dcda2849cdb96_004full.jpg

Further to the News Release of November 20, 2024, the company will modify the terms of the non-brokered private placement financing for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $750,000. The updated financing will consist of up to 10,000,000 units at 10 cents for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000, with each unit consisting of one common share of the company and one common share purchase warrant with each warrant being exercisable for an additional common share at an exercise price of 15 cents for 24 months. The warrants will be subject to the right of the company to accelerate the exercise of the warrants if the shares of the company trade at or above $0.50 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days. Finders' fees in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies may apply to the financing. All securities issued pursuant to the financing will be subject to a four-month hold. Proceeds from the financing will be used for project payments, continuing development of the company's projects and general working capital.

Qualified Person Statement

The technical contents of this release were revised and approved by Andre L. Costa, P.Geo., FAIG, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and an independent consultant to the Company.

References:

MineOro Explorations LLC., 2023, Technical Report for the Cuatro Hermanos Cu-Mo-Ag Porphyry Deposit and Project: Suaqui Grande, Sonora, Mexico, Report prepared for Sonoran Desert Copper Corporation, Report Date: October 8, 2023, Prepared & Endorsed by QP(s): Michael Feinstein, PhD, AIPG-CPG #12031 of Kingman, Arizona, USA and Jocelyn Pelletier, MS PGeo-OGQ #961, of Montreal, Quebec, Canada. A.C.A. Howe International Ltd., 2006, Technical Report on the Cuatro Hermanos Copper- Molybdenum Project, Sonora State, Mexico: report for Virgin Metals, Inc., Rept. #894, A.C.A. Howe International Ltd., Toronto, by Priesmeyer, S.T. and Leroux, D.C. CAM Technical Report, 2008, Technical Report Cuatro Hermanos Porphyry Copper-Molybdenum Project Sonora, Mexico: report for Virgin Metals, Inc., Report #087118, C.A.M. LLC, USA, by Nielsen, R., and Sandefur, R.

ABOUT SONORAN DESERT COPPER CORPORATION

Sonoran Desert Copper Corporation is focused on securing, developing and monetizing energy materials assets and technologies to build shareholder value.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements.

