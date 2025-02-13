A team of German researchers has developed a miniaturized solar cell experiment for nanosatellites. It was used to test samples of new mutlijunction solar cells developed by Azur Space, including novel triple-junction metal wrap through solar cells. German researchers from the University of Stuttgartt and Azur Space Solar Power, the cell manufacturing subsidiary of Canada-based high-purity materials provider 5N Plus, conceived a miniaturized solar cell experiment (SCE) for nanosatellites. The SCE was used in low earth orbit to measure the performance of novel triple-junction metal wrap-through ...

